Coco Gauff Faces Brutal Draw at Wimbledon 2025
Tournament organizers for Wimbledon unveiled the men's and women's singles draw on Friday morning. Tennis fans quickly poured over the brackets to see where their favorite players landed.
Many American tennis fans were dismayed to see WTA World No. 2 Coco Gauff receive a brutal draw. Gauff will face several tough opponents during her campaign at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
After winning the French Open and a rough start to grass court season, Gauff looks to take on a challenging field. Below is a round-by-round breakdown of Gauff's path to victory.
In the first round, Gauff will face Dayana Yastremska. Gauff is 3-0 against Yastremska. In the second round, Gauff will face either Victoria Azarenka or Anastasia Zakharova. Gauff is 0-1 against Azarenka and has never faced Zakharova.
Should Gauff advance to the third round, she could face either 28-seed Sofia Kenin, Taylor Townsend, or Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. Gauff is 3-2 against Kenin, 0-1 against Townsend, and has never faced Bouzas Maneiro.
Gauff's road to the final gets even more tricky in the fourth round. She could face 16-seed Daria Kasatkina or 19-seed Liudmila Samsonova. Gayff is 0-3 against Kasatkina and 3-0 against Samsonova.
In the quarterfinals, Gauff could face eight-seed Iga Swiatek, 13-seed Elina Svitolina, 11-seed Elena Rybakina, 23-seed Tauson, or 26-seed Marta Kostyuk.
The semifinals could bring a matchup against three-seed Jessica Pegula, seven-seed Mirra Andreeva, 10-seed Emma Navarro, 11-seed Diana Shnaider, or 17-seed Barbora Krejčíková.
Should Gauff make it through her side of the bracket, the final could be a matchup against top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, four-seed Jasmine Paolini, five-seed Qinwen Zheng, or six-seed Madison Keys.
The second-ranked Gauff has a record of 31-9 with one title (French Open) this year. Can she make history with back-to-back Grand Slam titles? It is possible, but it will not be easy.
Wimbledon runs from June 30 - July 13. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
