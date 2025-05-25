The 5 Biggest Storylines to Watch at French Open 2025
The second Grand Slam of the season is already underway, and there has been no shortage of highlights. However, many of the French Open's biggest questions have yet to be answered.
In fact, with 128 players in each of the men's and women's singles main draw, it can be overwhelming. Below are five must-watch storylines that will help define the rest of the ATP and WTA seasons.
Can Novak Djokovic’s Body Hold Up?
Despite holding the all-time record for Grand Slam titles won in men's professional tennis history, Novak Djokovic comes into the French Open more vulnerable than ever. The 24-time Grand Slam champion has had a run of form leading up to Roland Garros, which makes some fans wonder just how much motivation he has left in the tank.
The warm-up events he entered in Monte Carlo and Madrid both ended with straight-set victories to players ranked outside of the top 30 in the world. Then, he withdrew from his customary tune-up in Rome without a clear reason. Rewinding as far back as the top of the year in Melbourne, the signs were showing that Djokovic’s physicality was wavering.
The 38-year-old lasted only one set in the Australian Open semifinal and looked visibly hampered in the Miami Open final that followed just a couple of weeks later. Now, he arrives in Paris outside of the top five for the first time in many years.
There were recent signs of some stability with his ATP 250-level victory in Geneva on the eve of Roland Garros. But fans will be keen to see what level Djokovic turns up with when the pressure really begins to mount.
Will Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner continue to separate themselves?
In the last four Grand Slams, only two men were left standing holding the champion's trophy: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Both players are under 24 years old and are seemingly playing at the peak of their powers. World No. 1 Sinner found himself in the final round of Rome right off the heels of a three-month drug ban.
Despite the uncertainty that swirled around Sinner, he showed plenty of glimpses of the form that has seen him ascend to the top of the sport. Standing across the net from him in Rome was a familiar rival, Alcaraz.
The two put on a show worthy of a Grand Slam final for the first set of that match. However, Alcaraz pulled away when it really mattered and left Rome as the champion and an overwhelming favorite to repeat his success at Roland Garros for the second year running.
Television broadcasters and tennis fans alike are drooling at the thought of that rivalry being put on display on the final Sunday of the French Open. However, there is a lot of tennis to take place between then and now.
The real pressure will be juggling the litany of competitors who will be putting in their bid to disrupt the Alcaraz and Sinner show. Over the next two weeks, it will be paramount for both of them to focus on the athlete across the court, even if it isn’t the friendly rival that brings out the best in them.
Will Iga Swiatek win a fourth straight title?
The 2025 WTA season hasn’t exactly been a glittering success for four-time Roland Garros Champion Iga Swiatek. She hasn’t been to a final of a WTA tournament since leaving Paris last June, and comes into this edition outside of the top four in the WTA rankings for the first time since 2022.
Swiatek suffered losses from a familiar nemesis like Jelena Ostapenko. Still, the even more alarming results came from straight-set losses in Madrid and Rome to Coco Gauff and Danielle Collins. Swiatek has mentioned countless times over the years how much she respects and idolizes Rafael Nadal.
If Swiatek needs insights on how to turn a clay court season around in Paris, dialing Nadal up would be in her best interest.
Although her results may not be the most positive indicator of success, you never know what can happen when you arrive back at a place that's been magical for you once before.
How will Aryna Sabalenka play as the favorite?
Sabalenka has won three WTA titles on clay courts, and if she wants to add the biggest of them all to her resume this season, she won't have to look very far for a better opportunity.
The penetration and force that comprise the core of her playstyle have been on full display all season as she has built a sizable lead at the top of the rankings.
The one thing Sabalenka has not accomplished is standing in the middle of Court Philippe Chatrier and lifting the champion's trophy. Everything that would have been in her way seemingly fallen by the wayside.
A wayward serve, lackluster performances at Major events, and a dominant figure by the name of Iga Swiatek all look to have been put on the back burner to set up a road of success for Sabalenka.
What will the “long shots” do this year?
One of the best things about any Grand Slam is the Cinderella runs that emerge as play gets underway. At Roland Garros, in particular, those stories tend to ignite a special kind of excitement. In years past, you can look at surprise Champions like Jelena Ostapenko or Gaston Gaudio for proof that things can align in a special way during two weeks in Paris.
This year, long shots like Francisco Cerundolo and Diana Shnaider will be hoping that the seedings are just a number and that even the best of the best still have to lace up their tennis shoes and play ball.
If you look further up the rankings list, you will see even more hopefuls vying to get their hands on the trophy at the French Open.
Two-time Roland Garros finalist Casper Ruud and reigning Olympic Gold Medalist Zheng Qinwen are two competitors who have found a run of form just in time coming into the tournament that will make them dangerous opponents for just about anyone in the draw.
If the usually boisterous Parisian crowds support the underdog, a new Cinderella story could be written in the clay.
