Tsitsipas' Big Win, Djokovic's Return, & Other ATP News

From shocking upsets to coaching changes, Wednesday has already delivered plenty of drama on the men's side. Below is what fans need to know about from Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

Stefanos Tsitsipas Upsets Daniil Medvedev

Redemption Day for Stef 🙌



It's a first win for Tsitsipas, 6-3 6-4, over Medvedev since 2022!#QatarExxonMobilOpen pic.twitter.com/YdVDZZYQPx — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 18, 2026

Injuries and coaching changes have resulted in Stefanos Tsitsipas sliding down to world No. 33 in the ATP Rankings. However, the Greek star picked up a major win against the fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev in the Round of 16 at the Qatar Open. Tsitsipas defeated Medvedev in straight sets: 6-3, 6-4. He will face the fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinal tomorrow.

Novak Djokovic Returns to Indian Wells

Six-time champion Novak Djokovic is confirmed to participate in the Indian Wells Masters this year 🏆pic.twitter.com/oKK7LciLcz — Rishi Kumar 🇮🇳 (@rishi45kumar) February 18, 2026

Novak Djokovic has pulled out of every tournament before and after this Australian Open finals run. However, there is a clear return date for the 24-time Grand Slam champion. Djokovic will compete in the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells during the first week of March.

Arthur Fils Hires a New Coach

Some partnership this 🔥



Arthur Fils working with Goran Ivanisevic 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/nbhFsXvyVI — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 18, 2026

Arthur Fils' legendary French Open run was cut short by a back injury last year that ended up derailing his entire season. Fils has since shaken up his team and announced Goran Ivanisevic as his new head coach. Fils defeated Quentin Halys in straight sets in the Round of 16 at the Qatar Open. The Frenchman will face the eighth-seeded Jiri Lehecka in the quarterfinal tomorrow.

Jannik Sinner Continues to Dominate

Jannik Sinner after beating Popyrin to reach 1st Doha QF



“You’ve now beaten 50 straight players outside of the top 50. That talks of your relatable consistency…”



Jannik: “I just try to do my best. I respect every player. But I try to play my best tennis always if I can. I know… pic.twitter.com/iFuHmbSaZ7 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) February 18, 2026

Jannik Sinner defeated Alexei Popyrin in the Round of 16 at the Qatar Open: 6-3, 7-5. Sinner has now beaten 50 straight players outside of the top 50. Sinner said after the match, "I just try to do my best. I respect every player. But I try to play my best tennis always if I can. I know the ranking at the end of the day is just a number. I feel like everyone is playing high intensity and high quality."

However, his path to the final will get more challenging when he faces Jakub Menšík in the quarterfinal tomorrow.

