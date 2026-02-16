Coco Gauff Speaks Out on Issues In the United States

Throughout the 2026 Australian Open, media members asked several U.S. tennis players about the immigration enforcement back home as part of Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota throughout January.

While most of the answers varied greatly, Coco Gauff offered the most direct response that was still honest and diplomatic.

The two-time Grand Slam champion spoke on the matter again during her media availability before the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Monday.

"I don't like what's going on."

Coco Gauff at the 2026 Australian Open. | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Reem Abulleil of The Guardian spoke with Gauff, and the 21-year-old expanded upon her previous statements. "Everything going on in the US, obviously, I'm not really for it. I don't think people should be dying in the streets just for existing. I don't like what's going on."

Gauff explained, "I think for me, it is tough to sometimes wake up and see something because I do care a lot about our country. I think people think I don't for some reason, but I do. I'm very proud to be American."

"But I think when you're from any country, you don't have to represent the entire values of what's going on in the leadership. I think there's a lot of people around there who believe in the things I believe in, and believe in diversity and equality. So, I'm hoping as the future progresses that we can get back to those values."

"If you ask me, I'm going to give you my honest answer."

Coco Gauff represents the United States in the United Cup. | IMAGO / Newspix

"I never felt torn when I'm asked a question because it is relevant. If you're asking me, I'll going to tell you how I feel," Gauff continued. "I think a lot of people on social media, on the other hand, like to say to stay out of politics, stay out of the things that are going on."

"You're going to be asked these things in press. People want to hear our opinion on it. Some players choose to say 'No comment', which is also completely in their right. I understand that. Some prefer to state their opinion."

"I'm OK answering tough questions."

Coco Gauff at the 2026 Australian Open. | IMAGO / AAP

"I think the biggest thing I hate is when people say, 'Stay out of it', when we're being asked it. If you ask me, I'm going to give you my honest answer."

Gauff concluded, "When I'm asked, I have no problems. Because I've lived this. My grandma literally is an activist. This is literally my life. So I'm OK answering tough questions."

Gauff's Season So Far

Coco Gauff lost in the first round of the 2026 Qatar Open. | IMAGO / Naushad

Gauff is the WTA world No. 5 with a singles record of 7-3. She will face the winner of Jelena Ostapenko and Anna Kalinskaya in the second round of the Dubai Masters on Tuesday.

Gauff suffered a shocking loss during her first match in the Qatar Open on Feb. 10. Before that, she advanced to the quarterfinal of the Australian Open before losing to the surging Elina Svitolina.

Her post-match show of frustration led to a larger discussion on how players are treated during Major tournaments. Players, fans, and media are calling for more privacy from television cameras following losses.

