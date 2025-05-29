Updated French Open Odds: The Betting Favorites After Two Rounds
The first two rounds of the 2025 French Open are in the books, and there has been no shortage of exciting highlights and dramatic storylines.
While there have not been many upsets yet, the betting odds have shifted slightly from where they stood before the start of the tournament.
The odds are sure to change after third-round action starts tomorrow; this is a good snapshot of what the oddsmakers expect to happen.
Below is a breakdown of the top ten players with the best odds of winning the French Open 2025 as of May 29, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Men's French Open Winner 2025
1. Carlos Alcaraz (-120).
2. Jannik Sinner (+220).
3. Novak Djokovic (+1300).
4. Alexander Zverev (+1300).
5. Lorenzo Musetti (+2300).
6. Jack Draper (+3100).
7. Joao Fonseca (+3500).
8. Holger Rune (+4000).
9. Arthur Fils (+8500).
10. Tommy Paul, Andrey Rublev, Alexander Bublik (+11000).
Ladies' French Open Winner 2025
1. Iga Swiatek (+250)
2. Aryna Sabalenka (+300)
3. Coco Gauff (+550)
4. Mirra Andreeva (+550)
5. Jasmine Paolini (+1500)
6. Qinwen Zheng (+1800)
7. Madison Keys (+2000)
8. Elena Rybakina (+2300)
9. Elina Svitolina (+3400)
10. Jessica Pegula, Jelena Ostapenko (+4800)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
