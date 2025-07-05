Iga Swiatek Gets Revenge Against Rival Danielle Collins at Wimbledon
On Saturday afternoon, the eighth-seeded Iga Swiatek faced a familiar foe in Danielle Collins during the third round of Wimbledon. Swiatek defeated Collins in a decisive straight-sets victory: 6-2, 6-3.
Collins has played the role of villain during the most challenging season of Swiatek's career. In January, Collins trolled Swiatek on social media after a frosty handshake at the United Cup.
Earlier this spring, Collins ended Swiatek's title defense at the Italian Open. While grass is easily her least-favorable surface, Swiatek came to play against Collins.
"I was just in the zone, you know. I knew what I wanted to play. I knew I need to be brave and let my hand do the job," said Swiatek from centre court.
"Play fast and proactive from the beginning. You can't let Danielle play her winners. I'm really happy. There were no ups and downs. It was a good match."
Swiatek executed her game plan to perfection. She tallied two aces and one double fault, landing 60% of her first serves. Swiatek won points on 83% and 61% of her first and second serves, respectively.
Additionally, Swiatek was 4/10 on break points while Collins was 0/3 in break point opportunities. It was a lopsided match, and sweet revenge for the five-time Grand Slam champion who has not won a title in 13 months.
Swiatek will face the 23-seed Clara Tauson in the fourth round tomorrow, July 6. Swiatek is 2-0 against Tauson on the WTA Tour.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all your tennis style news from the tennis court and beyond.
More Tennis News
How lululemon stood out in all-white at Wimbledon 2025.
Emma Raducanu discussed her plans after losing to Aryna Sabalenka.
Naomi Osaka calls out ESPN after Wimbledon loss.
Naomi Osaka after Wimbledon Loss: "Nothing positive to say about myself."