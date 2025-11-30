Why Alexander Bublik Almost Retired Before 2025 ATP Season

Few players enjoyed a better 2025 ATP season than Alexander Bublik. The Kazakh upset several top-ranked players and ended the year with a career-high world ranking of No. 11.

The 28-year-old has been on tour since 2016, but had never gained serious momentum until this season. Bublik finished with a singles record of 37-22 and four titles. Plus, he scored upset wins over Jannik Sinner, Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, Daniil Medvedev, and Tommy Paul, among others.

The moment Bublik made it to his first ATP Masters 1000 semi-final 🔥@RolexPMasters | #RolexParisMasters pic.twitter.com/hA5UGNL7x0 — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 31, 2025

But Bublik's season started off slow, as he entered his breakout season considering retirement. In an interview with D. Gessner of Tennis Magazin, Bublik revealed the unbelievable reason why he almost retired before his breakout year.

"I was very dissatisfied with myself at the end of last year and also at the beginning of this season. I had even considered ending my career because I was worried about slipping out of the top 100. That would have changed everything. After Indian Wells, I went to Las Vegas for three days to switch off. But also to think about it. Since then, I've been on a mission."

It is safe to say Bublik accomplished his mission. He battled through his self-doubt and officially arrived as a top player at an age when most players begin a downward trajectory.

He is BACK 💪



The moment Bublik claimed his first-ever win over Medvedev for the Halle title#TWO25 pic.twitter.com/lP3MU3KsNJ — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 22, 2025

Former player-turned-podcaster Sam Querrey stood up for Bublik on his podcast back in June. "Bublik can play on the grass when he's locked in, which he seems to be more frequently now," Querrey said on the Nothing Major Show.

"He's good, he's got a massive serve, he's talented at the net, right, with like the hands and the feel, he's also talented from the baseline, he'll throw in the drop shots, he knows how to play on the grass."

The 2026 ATP season will be here in less than two months. Fans can another exciting campaign from Bublik. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.

