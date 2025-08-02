WTA Montreal Highlights: Hugs, Fire Alarms, and Friendship Bracelets
The Canadian Open has had mixed results for tennis fans. On the men's side, Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, and Jannik Sinner skipped the ATP 1000 in Toronto.
However, the women's side has been a lot of fun. Almost all of the best players competed in the WTA 1000 in Montreal, which has led to some memorable moments on and off the court.
Below are some of the more light-hearted highlights from Friday's action in Montreal.
Iga Swiatek vs. Eva Lys
Iga Swiatek rolled over Eva Lys in straight sets: 6-2, 6-2. But at least Lys won more than three games. The German star celebrated her minor achievement on the court as she continues to show steady growth against her dominant opponent.
Swiatek and Lys even shared a sweet moment at the net where they congratulated each other on the match and joked about the match getting closer.
A second highlight for the six-time Grand Slam champion came before she exited the court. A young fan presented the Polish superstar with a friendship bracelet, which she immediately put on her wrist. Check out the video below.
Naomi Osaka vs. Jelena Ostapenko
Don't look now, but Naomi Osaka has not lost since she fired her coach earlier this week. Of course, it is a small sample size of just three matches, but two of her victories came against seeded opponents.
Even better, Tennis Twitter darling Jelena Ostapenko created a viral moment at the net. No handshake for Osaka, bring it in for a hug. The slow-motion video shown above makes it even better.
Additional points to the unsponsored Ostapenko for still rocking her adidas Wimbledon kit. Some company from the tennis apparel industry needs to step up and sign Ostapenko to a lifetime deal ASAP.
Naomi Osaka vs. Fire Alarms
After defeating Ostapenko in straight sets, Osaka's competition was not done. She spent most of Friday night battling the hotel's fire alarms. The four-time Grand Slam champion documented the multiple false alarms on her Instagram story.
