Arthur Rinderknech Signs Multi-Year Deal with Psycho Bunny
Roland Garros is right around the corner, and French tennis fans can expect one of their country's most popular athletes to look extra sharp on the clay courts this year.
On Wednesday, premium menswear brand Psycho Bunny proudly announced the newest addition to its growing lineup of tennis ambassadors: French tennis standout Arthur Rinderknech.
Psycho Bunny signed Rinderknech to a multi-year ambassadorship deal. Rinderknech already hit the court at the Italian Open in his first Psycho Bunny kit and will continue to debut custom on-court apparel in the future.
"Arthur brings a modern energy to the court that aligns perfectly with the Psycho Bunny ethos—fearless individuality, refined style, and high performance," said Anna Martini, CEO of Psycho Bunny.
"His athleticism and presence make him the ideal representative as we continue to carve out a bold lane in tennis," concluded Martini.
This announcement follows a series of strategic moves in tennis for Psycho Bunny. Earlier this year, the athlete-approved brand signed Australian tennis star Alexei Popyrin.
Additionally, Psycho Bunny has partnered with both the National Bank Open and Tennis Canada as their official athletic outfitter. The brand is making waves in the sport by blending its iconic bold spirit with the performance demands of top-tier athletes.
"I've always loved expressing myself through what I wear, and Psycho Bunny allows me to bring that creativity to the court and beyond," said Rinderknech.
He continued, "The apparel feels amazing, looks sharp, and gives me the confidence to play my best. I'm proud to be part of a brand that's redefining tennis style."
