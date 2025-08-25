Carlos Alcaraz's New Buzz Cut at the US Open Shocks Tennis Fans
There is nothing Carlos Alcaraz can do to make himself look bad. He has proven capable of making any style work on or off the court. Alcaraz is known for being the more lighthearted and playful player compared to the buttoned-up Jannik Sinner, against whom he is constantly compared.
Alcaraz prefers bright colors, bold haircuts, and taking risks. On Monday night, Alcaraz took one of his biggest swings yet by shaving his head just before his first match of the 2025 US Open.
Alcaraz took the practice court wearing a ball cap before eventually removing it to show a buzz cut that was extremely close to his scalp. Naturally, the fans in attendance were roared with excitement.
It is easy to forget the five-time Grand Slam is only 22 years old. Alcaraz often has to remind fans of his age through his youthful style and natural charisma.
On the other hand, there are plenty of detractors online who regularly follow Alcaraz's haircuts. His barber, Victor Martinez, has been the subject of profiles from tennis reporters and is often talked about by tennis fans.
While it is a bold new look, Alcaraz's peers seem to approve of the buzz cut. The US Open shared a behind-the-scenes video of Frances Tiafoe talking to Alcaraz in the locker room about his new look.
Alcaraz is the ATP World No. 2 with a singles record of 54-6 with six singles titles. The Spanish superstar wants to stop Sinner from repeating as the US Open champion and reclaim the title he won in 2022.
Alcaraz kicks off his US Open campaign as the two-seed against Reilly Opelka tonight. There is no doubt that Alcaraz's new haircut will garner a lot of attention and spur questions from the media after the match.
