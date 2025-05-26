Jasmine Paolini Lands Vanity Fair Italia Cover
Fresh off her historic victory in Rome, Jasmine Paolini is capturing the spotlight in a different arena.
The Italian tennis star graces the latest digital cover of Vanity Fair Italia, marking a significant moment in her career and the advancement of Italian tennis. Photographed by Ilaria Magliocchetti Lombi, the cover features a stunning side-profile portrait of Paolini against a vibrant mustard background.
Paolini is sporting casual chic, wearing a black leather jacket over a simple white t-shirt and jeans with her hair tossed up in a ponytail. The cover is unapologetically her, capturing Paolini's natural confidence and effortless charm.
The cover is accompanied by the headline "La partita della vita," translated to "The game of life," a phrase that encapsulates both Paolini's tennis journey and personal growth off the court.
The feature comes directly on the heels of Paolini's historic run at the 2025 Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome, where she became the first Italian woman in 40 years to win the singles title, defeating a red-hot Coco Gauff in the final.
She clinched the doubles title alongside fellow Italian Sara Errani the following day, achieving a rare sweep of both titles at the tournament.
In the accompanying interview with journalist Chiara Oltolini, Paolini delves into her experiences with criticism and the importance of mental health.
The 29-year-old candidly discusses her work with a psychologist to build self-esteem, acknowledging that negative comments often linger more than victories.
Beyond her on-court achievements, Paolini is an ambassador for Dove's Body Confident Sports Program, working as a positive role model for young female athletes as they navigate body image issues and combat dropout rates for young women in sports.
Paolini emphasized her carefree nature towards improving her ranking and focusing on her tennis ahead of Roland Garros.
On Sunday, the Italian won her first-round match against Yue Yuan in a tough three-set match on Court Suzanne Lenglen. Paolini will face Ajla Tomljanovic in the second round on Wednesday, May 28.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis style news from the court and beyond.
