Burna Boy Joins On as Clubhouse President
It's official: On has a new Clubhouse President.
Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer Burna Boy signed a multi-year partnership with the Swiss athletic brand, working to bring a blend of sport, culture, and creativity to On's presence in the world of athleisure. The collaboration advances On's mission to create a new meaning to the intersection of performance and lifestyle.
"This partnership is built on a shared spirit. At On, we exist to ignite the human spirit through movement, and Burna Boy's art achieves exactly that," said Martin Hoffmann, CEO of On.
"He doesn't just make music, he moves communities. Welcoming an artist who so deeply identifies with our mission is a special moment for us, and we can't wait to create things together that will inspire."
Burna Boy will work to introduce new products and experiences advocating for self-expression and community through tennis, a sport that On is heavily involved in through top ambassadors like Ben Shelton, Iga Świątek, and Flavio Cobolli.
The Afrobeats pioneer takes on his new role as Clubhouse President, a symbolic leadership position overseeing the brand's tennis initiative through Clubhouse Nights. The initiative combines tennis, music, and art in a series of global events in major cultural hotspots like Miami, Paris, and New York.
"For me, everything I do comes from the same place — music, sport, community, and culture. It's all connected," Burna Boy said in a statement. "On gets that. Our partnership is about shaking things up and creating new energy in the world of sports."
Burna Boy headlined Clubhouse Nights in Paris ahead of Roland Garros earlier this year. The night featured two tennis teams consisting of pro players and tennis influencers playing in the inaugural Clubhouse Clash tournament, playing in four different match-ups while outfitted in On gear.
The finalists had the opportunity to play against surprise guest Świątek. Burna Boy later joined DJ Lucky and Andy 4000 in transforming the makeshift tennis court into a club dance floor following the night of tennis.
As a part of the announcement, the singer starred in a promotional film directed by Rollo Jackson. The short film reimagined tennis in a vibrant clubhouse space with Nigerian-inspired decor and design taken from Burna Boy's creative world, courtesy of set designer Jabez Bartlett.
