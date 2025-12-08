Naomi Osaka Says Her New Nike Jacket Is "Coming Out Soon"

Women's tennis star Naomi Osaka has spent the first week of December crisscrossing the country, participating in highly publicized exhibition events alongside Aryna Sabalenka, Ben Shelton, and Nick Kyrgios.

Osaka has spent time on the road by engaging with fans through Q&As on her Instagram story. The 28-year-old has discussed everything from tennis to relationships to advice for new mothers who are struggling.

While everyone admires the four-time Grand Slam champion for her tennis skills and activism, she is just as influential in the fashion world. Earlier today, Osaka teased another upcoming collaboration with Nike.

Naomi Osaka's Nike Jacket

Naomi Osaka's Nike jacket is coming out soon. | @naomiosaka

Osaka shared a mirror picture of herself wearing an unreleased pink Nike letterman's jacket with an extra-large, fluffy collar. Osaka captioned the photo, "Getting a lot of questions about my jacket. It's me + Nike, and it's coming out soon!"

Osaka did not provide any additional information, pictures, or release dates. However, the Japanese superstar has rocked it pretty heavily throughout her travels this month.

After starting her career with adidas, Osaka signed with Nike in April 2019. She is the only active player (male or female) on the Nike Tennis roster with her own signature apparel collection. Athletes and fans can shop from a wide range of Osaka's signature clothing and player-exclusive shoes at Nike.com.

Naomi Osaka's Grand Slam Kits

Naomi Osaka's Grand Slam outfits might be released to the public. | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Even better, Osaka's iconic Grand Slam kits might be getting released to the public soon. In September, Osaka shared an exciting update on her official Instagram Threads account, "You know next year my slam fits are all certified hits, and I think Nike is gonna sell them finally 🤣."

Osaka did not provide any specific details on the upcoming kits, it is promising that she is ready to call them "certified hits."

The style icon has earned the benefit of the doubt as she has a long track record of being Nike's most fashionable female tennis player. Every Major tournament, Osaka keeps the sports and fashion worlds on the edge of their seats.

Osaka finished the 2025 season as the WTA World No. 16 with a singles record of 35-15. Fans can expect to see her back in action next month at the start of the new season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis style news from the court and beyond.

