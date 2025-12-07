Naomi Osaka Gives Wise Advice to Struggling Mothers

On Saturday night, Naomi Osaka dazzled tennis fans at the Atlanta Cup. After her highly entertaining exhibition match against Aryna Sabalenka, Osaka participated in a Q&A with fans on Instagram.

The four-time Grand Slam champion discussed subjects ranging from tennis to television to dating. The always-thoughtful Osaka offered some incredibly solid advice to mothers struggling with their change in identity.

A brave fan asked Osaka, "I'm a new mom and struggling with this new role/identity shift. What helped you get through?" Osaka's response was wise beyond her age.

Naomi Osaka's Advice to Mothers

Naomi Osaka's advice to new mothers. | @naomiosaka

"I'm not going to lie to you, I also struggled tremendously," wrote Osaka. "I think for me, I journaled a lot to keep track of how I felt. I was also lucky because I could play tennis, and being on the court was a place of comfort for me."

She continued, "I would suggest you make time to do things that make you happy and also enjoy your new role because I promise you the time is going to go so quick and before you know it, your baby is going to be talking back to you with sass."

Osaka is incredibly protective of her daughter, always shielding her from the public spotlight. However, the 28-year-old is more than happy to share her perspective as a parent who is navigating the challenges alongside her fans.

Naomi Osaka's Return to Competition

Naomi Osaka at the 2025 US Open. | IMAGO / Xinhua

Just a few days before the 2023 Australian Open, Osaka announced her withdrawal from the Major, as she was expecting her first child with rapper Cordae. She vowed to return in a year and did so.

After returning from maternity leave in 2024, Osaka battled through injuries to finish with a singles record of 22-17, returning to the top 75 of the WTA Rankings.

In 2025, Osaka continued to find her form through trial and error. She finished the season as the World No. 16 with a singles record of 35-15. The Japanese superstar even won a Challenger tournament (WTA 125K Saint Malo) as she worked her way through a slump during the clay court season.

The 2026 WTA season begins in less than one month, so fans can expect more exciting storylines soon. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.

