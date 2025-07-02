Lorenzo Musetti Joins Bottega Veneta as Global Brand Ambassador
Lorenzo Musetti is Bottega Veneta's new brand ambassador, the Italian house announced on Tuesday afternoon. The ATP World No. 7 joins the likes of A$AP Rocky, Jacob Elordi, and South Korean singer I.N as a member of the Italian fashion house's team of global ambassadors.
Musetti stepped onto his first round match at Wimbledon in an all-white Bottega Veneta jacket made from the brand's signature intrecciato leather, an elegant compliment to his ASICS kit following the tournament's dress code.
The Italian is no stranger to partnering with the luxury brand, collaborating with Bottega Veneta for their recent 'Craft Is Our Language' campaign celebrating 50 years of the brand's intrecciato technique.
Shortly after, Bottega Veneta creative director Louise Trotter sat as a guest in Musetti's box during his fourth round match at Roland Garros.
In a statement on Instagram, the brand commented that Musetti is "regarded as one of the most compelling young talents in tennis." The comment is certainly true, with the Italian winning an Olympic bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics and making two Grand Slam semifinals.
Musetti has quickly risen through the rankings during the first half of the 2025 season, making his Top 10 debut after reaching back-to-back quarterfinals at the Mutua Madrid Open.
Despite Musetti's previous success at Wimbledon with his semifinals run last year, the 23-year-old failed to advance past the first round yesterday evening, falling 2-6, 6-4, 5-7, 1-6 to Nikoloz Basilashvili. The Georgian won 119 points compared to Musetti's 99, 48 of which were winners.
Musetti had no previous matches on grass prior to entering Wimbledon, recovering from a leg injury that forced him to withdraw from his semifinal match at Roland Garros a few weeks earlier. He cited a loss of focus on court and an inability to find his footing on the grass when asked about his performance.
Wimbledon continues play through July 13. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all your news from the tennis court and beyond.
