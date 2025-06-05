On Signs Junior WTA Tennis Star Julieta Pareja
Swiss sportswear brand On announced the signing of 16 year old rising tennis star Julieta Pareja to its growing tennis roster. The WTA junior is the first female American tennis player to be signed by the brand.
“I’m really happy to be an On athlete,” Pareja said in a press release. “It’s a unique experience to be part of a select group of athletes that represent innovation, high performance, simplicity, all while keeping sustainability in mind. I couldn’t be more excited to start this journey.”
Pareja was introduced to tennis through her mother's love for the sport, practicing with her sisters and her mother throughout her childhood on courts in Carlsbad, California.
The teen prodigy has since received many accolades in her junior career, winning her first professional title in Rancho Sante Fe at the $15k SoCal Pro Series last June and Junior Billie Jean King Cup later that year.
At 16 years old, she emerged as the highest-ranked WTA player born in 2009, climbing to a ranking of No. 319. This year, she has reached several milestones, including qualifying for her first WTA main draw at the WTA 250 Tournament Copa Colsanitas in Bogota, Colombia.
Coming out of qualifiers into the main draw, Pareja won five consecutive matches in straight sets before falling to Katarzyna Kawa in the semifinals. Her main draw debut marked her as the first player born in 2009 to play in a WTA main draw and the youngest to reach a semifinal since Coco Gauff in 2019.
Her most recent accomplishment came at this year's Roland Garros Juniors, where she made the quarterfinals in both women's singles and doubles.
Coming in as the ninth seed in the women's singles draw, Pareja made the quarterfinals without dropping a set before first seed Emerson Jones defeated her 7-5, 6-4 earlier today.
Pareja joins several junior talents, including fellow junior WTA talent Yeri Hong, as well as professional tennis stars Iga Świątek, Ben Shelton, and João Fonseca on On's tennis lineup.
“We’re absolutely thrilled to have Julieta join the On family," said Feliciano Robayna, Head of Athlete Management for Tennis at On.
“At 16, she’s already shown the world what she can do on the court, and we cannot wait to support her in what’s to come in her very bright future.”
