Sinner vs. Alcaraz Wimbledon Preview: Odds, Stream, History
Tomorrow will mark five weeks since the epic French Open final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. Alcaraz took that 5.5-hour marathon, but Sinner has a chance for revenge in London.
The first two rounds of the men's draw featured a historic number of upsets. However, since then, the top two players in the game marched through the tournament.
Match Information & Streaming
Coverage for the Breakfast at Wimbledon will begin at 10:00 a.m. EST on Sunday, July 13. This will be followed by the Gentleman's Championship match at 11:00 a.m. EST. The show and the match will be available on ESPN and ESPN+ streaming app.
Head-to-Head History
Sinner and Alcaraz are at the beginning of what looks like a generational-defining rivalry. So far, Alcaraz owns an 8-4 lead over Sinner. Moreover, Alcaraz has won the last five matches. They have only met once on grass, when Sinner defeated Alcaraz in the fourth round of Wimbledon 2022.
Rankings
Sinner opened his year with a Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. However, his momentum was cut off by a three-month ban stemming from last year's positive test saga.
Yet, Alcaraz could never gain ground during the spring. Sinner is the ATP World No. 1 with a record of 24-3 and one title. Alcaraz is the World No. 2 with a record of 47-5 and five titles.
Odds
Currently, Sinner and Alcaraz face similar odds of winning the match. Sinner (-110) and Alcaraz (-110) are not given a clear advantage according to FanDuel.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
