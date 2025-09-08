Wilson Revives Two Legendary Tennis Shoes in Modern Styles
Ahead of New York Fashion Week, Wilson released reimagined versions of iconic silhouettes pulled from the sports equipment company's archives: the SBR and the Pro Staff 87 Mid.
The SBR, which stands for Squash Badminton Racquetball, was originally released in 1994 as an all-court shoe. The new SBR Unisex Shoe ($138) reimagines the 1994 version, blending premium leather with suede for enhanced comfort and traction. The shoe features in four colorways, the most iconic being the snow white color.
Bright Wilson red and a bold blue paint the inside of the shoe, with little details like the Wilson logo bringing a pop of color to the outside. The streamlined fit builds the shoe for everyday wear, while the plush leather and suede uppers blend with a breathable interior for a more comfortable step.
It's a shoe built to transition seamlessly from the court to the clubhouse, the grippy outer sole improving the shoe's traction and durability.
The Pro Staff 87 Mid Women's Shoe ($128), Wilson's signature tennis shoe from the 1980s, is revived with modern comfort and improved durability. The shoe returns with a mid-top silhouette and a re-engineered comfort system with a cushioned footbed.
The full-grain leather upper offers all-day comfort, with the shoe's classic tennis design lines merging tennis heritage with modern lifestyle in a silhouette unique to Wilson. The white color way is designed specifically for women, bringing a traditional court style that easily transitions into the everyday once off the court.
The collection itself is a tribute to Wilson's rich tennis legacy, bridging the demands of contemporary lifestyle with beloved archival items for a shoe worthy of day to night. Traditional tennis shoe elements, like leather stitched into an abstract design, merge with a similar, more modern style that most tennis fans thoroughly enjoy.
The release caps off the end of a successful week for Wilson, with World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka taking home the 2025 U.S. Open title as well as hosting a successful play test with the new Ultra v5.
Brand ambassadors Marta Kostyuk and Alex de Minaur stopped by the new Hudson River Tennis Club in Battery Park City to test the racket out with a select few guests on the indoor hard courts.
