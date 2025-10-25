Gusto, Delap, Pedro, Guiu: Latest Chelsea team news vs Sunderland in Premier League

Enzo Maresca has several selection decisions to make for Chelsea's Premier League clash against Sunderland.

Chelsea are starting to gather momentum following a run of four victories in a row in all competitions, including big league victories over Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

Sunderland visit Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon having made a positive start to their top-flight campaign following their promotion, with Regis le Bris' side level on points with the Blues after eight games.

Maresca has been required to navigate through Chelsea's schedule in the league, Champions League and Carabao Cup whilst battling with selection issues, enforced through injuries and suspensions.

It sees Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile, Dario Essugo and Cole Palmer still sidelined and unavailable for selection.

Malo Gusto will play no part in Saturday's fixture due to picking up two yellow cards against Nottingham Forest last weekend, and will therefore serve his one-match ban.

Joao Pedro was not available for Chelsea against Ajax in the Champions League in midweek because of suspension. He is available for the league meeting and expected to lead the line.

Pedro will be looking to get back on the scoresheet. | IMAGO / Action Plus

Maresca believes the Brazilian is better suited to playing alongside a natural number nine, hinting Marc Guiu, who was recalled from his loan spell at Sunderland in the summer, could be handed an opportunity in attack.

"Marc is a typical number nine, you will see physically strong, he is a box player, again he is (born in) 06, he can improve and he can do many things better," said Maresca, "and we are working with him every day to help him and as I said many times, he is going to play games with us.

"Then in terms of Joao, we know that he can play as a No.9 or he can play as a No.10, in both positions I think Joao is very good but probably when he has another No.9 next to him, he is playing better."

Guiu netted against Ajax on Wednesday night and has overcome criticism from Maresca to put himself in contention during Liam Delap's injury absence.

Guiu celebrating scoring for Chelsea against Ajax in the Champions League. | IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Maresca added: "We had a chat with Marc two weeks ago, I told him that the way he was training I didn't like and he needs to change. He changes and he got a chance, so it is like that."

Meanwhile, Delap has handed Chelsea a welcome boost this week after returning to team training at Cobham.

The 22-year-old has been sidelined since August due to a hamstring injury, but is now nearing a return to selection.

Delap is unavailable to face Sunderland, however could return as early as next week against Wolves in the Carabao Cup.

"Liam took part in the session yesterday (Thursday) with the team for the first time, so he's not going to be available for tomorrow's game, but probably for the next match," Maresca told reporters on Friday.

"The schedule also can change a little bit, it depends how they improve or get worse."

Fortunately for Chelsea, Maresca confirmed there were no further injuries to report ahead of facing Sunderland.

