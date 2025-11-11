Inside Alejandro Garnacho's growing Chelsea impression as Neto lauds 'great' influence

Alejandro Garnacho has enjoyed his best month at Chelsea in November after goal contributions in the Champions League and Premier League.

The 21-year-old has been required to get up to full speed at Chelsea after joining the Blues on deadline day from Manchester United in a £40m transfer from Manchester United, which includes a 10 per cent sell-on clause.

Garnacho has scored two goals and two assists in 10 appearances for Chelsea this season, with three of those (one goal and two assists) coming in the last week, and the other - a goal - against Sunderland at the end of October.

It's been a confidence-boosting week for Garnacho, contributing two assists in the 3-0 win over Wolves in the Premier League, as well as scoring against Qarabag in the Champions League.

Garnacho has settled in quickly at Chelsea since signing for the club. | IMAGO / Sportimage

It has been previously reported that Chelsea's coaches have appreciated Garnacho's willingness to spend time after training sessions to sharpen his finishing and crossing

Garnacho was lauded after his impressive display against Wolves by head coach Enzo Maresca, who said: "He arrived here from another club where he was not training 100 per cent so his physical condition was not good. Slowly, slowly, now it's better.

"He's doing very well on the ball but he's doing very, very well off the ball. He knows that to play with us he has to be good on the ball and off the ball otherwise he's not going to play. We are very happy with him at this moment."

With Maresca and teammates going on record to praise the Argentine, Neto, who Garnacho assisted against Wolves, has been the next to praise the attacker.

"I’m really pleased for Garna and he did a great job for us," Neto told Chelsea's in-house media.

He’s been working really hard and he’s getting his chance in the team and he’s taking it right. Two assists in this game, a goal the other night in the Champions League and we’re really happy with him.

‘He’s settling in well and you can see he is working really hard for the team both on and off the ball, he’s doing a really good job."

Garnacho will be keen to continue his positive form after the international break when Chelsea face Burnley, Barcelona and Arsenal to close out November.

