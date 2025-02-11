Florentino Perez Net Worth 2025
One of Spain's wealthiest people, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez also runs the country's largest construction company, Grupo ACS.
Before becoming president of Real Madrid, Perez had a short career in politics, taking up key roles such as the general director of Transport Infrastructure at the Ministry of Transport and holding the Institute for Agrarian Reform and Development (IRYDA) presidency at the Ministry of Agriculture.
Perez's business career has been predominantly in the construction world, holding key roles such as executive and serving on the board of directors across some of Spain and the world's top construction companies.
The Madrid-born Perez generates his money from his business ventures and as the president of Real Madrid.
Name
Florentino Perez Rodriguez
Estimate Net Worth
$3 Billion
Source of Wealth
Soccer Club President, Business ventures
Salary
Unknown
Buisness (Ownership/Shareholder)
Grupo ACS
Sponsorships
N/A
What is Florentino Perez's Net Worth in 2025?
According to Forbes, Florentino Perez is worth $3 billion in 2025. He is one of the wealthiest people in Spain, generating his wealth from his political career, construction companies, and as the president of the biggest soccer club in the world, Real Madrid.
His first big career move was joining the political party Unión de Centro Democrático (UCD) in 1976. During his seven years in politics, he held several important positions. One of his most prestigious roles was president of the Institute for Agrarian Reform and Development (IRYDA) at the Ministry of Agriculture.
Perez entered the construction industry in 1983, becoming the top executive and principal shareholder of Construcciones Padrós. That was just the start of his moves through the sector, and he has become one of the biggest names in construction in Spain and the world.
Alongside his career in construction, Perez became the club president of Real Madrid in 2000 after an unsuccessful venture five years previously. Since then, he has become one of the most successful presidents in club history, bringing in several Galactico periods that resulted in numerous trophies.
Florentino Perez's Salary
There is no evidence of Florentino Perez's salary as president of Real Madrid. However, considering his net worth,it's likely a sizeable sum.
El Confidencial did report in 2016 that Perez made $6.1 million for that calendar year as majority shareholder and vice-president of ACS, mostly performance-related bonuses.
Florentino Perez's Businesses
Florentino Perez is the Chairman and CEO of Grupo ACS, a publicly traded Spanish construction company. He holds a nearly 13% stake in the company, valued at around $13.6 billion. Grupo ACS is the biggest construction company in Spain in terms of revenue and one of the world's leading companies in construction.
Before that, Perez was the top executive and main shareholder at Construcciones Padrós. In 2016, the ACS group bought them out, controlling the company's ownership.
Pérez has also gained control of other companies, including Cobra, Auxini, Dragados, Unión Fenosa, and Hochtief as CEO of Grupo ACS.
Florentino Perez's Role At Real Madrid
Many believe that Florentino Perez owns Real Madrid, which is not true. However, as president, he plays a significant role in the club's direction and major decisions.
Perez first term as president of Real Madrid was from 2000 until 2006. He then took a three-year hiatus before returning in 2009. He is still serving today during his second term.
He's known for his Galactico signings, including Luis Figo, Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, and Ronaldo from 2000-2006. In the first tenure, Los Blancos won two La Liga titles and one Champions League.
Since taking the presidency in 2009, he has again splashed the cash, bringing in Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka, Karim Benzema, and more recently Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe.
As president, Perez has been instrumental in keeping Real Madrid the most successful soccer club in the world. He has delivered more Champions League trophies (7) than any other former president.
