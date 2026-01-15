AFCON Update: Real Madrid Star Brahim Diaz On The Cusp Of Major Trophy

On Wednesday evening, Real Madrid were embarrassingly knocked out of the Copa del Rey in the round of 16 by Albacete, who are just one point above the relegation zone in the second tier of Spanish football.

This summed up just how crazy and bad the last few days have been for everyone associated with the club. So, you'd be forgiven for forgetting that one other Real Madrid player was in action on Wednesday night.

Indeed, Brahim Diaz was in AFCON action for Morocco, as they faced Nigeria in the second semi-final taking place in the capital, Rabat. As hosts, there was a huge expectation and pressure coming into the game.

Brahim Diaz and Morocco on a roll in AFCON

As the old saying goes, if it's not broken, don't fix it. Manager Walid Regragui opted with Diaz off the right-hand side attack for the sixth game in a row, after he had scored there in all of the opening five games.

After a fairly cagey opening to the game, Morocco had the best chance of the game just before the half-hour mark. Former Real Madrid defender and academy graduate whipped in a cross that was met by Diaz, but the Real Madrid man failed to convert his header.

That proved to be the only real chance of quality for either side in the 90 minutes. The hosts had much of the ball and territory but failed to create anything clear-cut, and the game headed to extra time after a stalemate.

During which, the Real Madrid number 21 began to pull up a couple of times, with what looked like cramp after a long night. Not long into the second half of extra time, the 26-year-old was withdrawn. Meaning that after failing to convert that close-range header, he had missed out on the opportunity to become the only player in AFCON history to score in six games in a row.

In the minutes that remained, neither team could find a winner, and the game was headed to a penalty shootout to decide who would be the second team in this year's AFCON final and who would contest the third-place play-off.

Then, both teams traded successful penalties before Hakimi scored to make it 3-2 to Morocco. This was followed by a second save from Atlas Lions keeper Bono, and all they had to do was score to advance to the final.

That they did, with a well-taken spot kick, and Morocco's place in the final on home soil was confirmed, cueing jubilant celebrations from the stadium and the entire country as a whole. Some incredible scenes.

So, a chance at winning the country's first AFCON since 1976, and only their second ever. After being the first African team to reach the World Cup semi-finals in 2022 and co-hosting the tournament in 2030, some silverware would be the perfect way to mark a very exciting era for Morocco.

In their way is Senegal, who won the tournament two editions ago, in February of 2022 - their first ever. It will be an incredibly tough game, as Senegal have lost just one game in 90 minutes since the 2022 World Cup.

Nevertheless, there will be every chance for Diaz and Morocco with the home crowd behind them. The game will take place on Sunday night, with kick-off at 20:00 CEST. All the very best to the Real Madrid man and his side, bring it home.

