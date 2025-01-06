Deportiva Minera vs Real Madrid: Confirmed Starting Lineup For Copa Del Rey Match
Real Madrid gets its Copa del Rey campaign underway against fourth-tier Deportiva Minera. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti made several changes during a busy week that included the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup on January 9 in Dubai.
With the Whites set to face Mallorca in three days, Ancelotti has made the decision to leave Antonio Rudiger and Thibaut Courtois at home to rest.
He also rests Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr., and Jude Bellingham, who are on the bench if needed. Young academy players Lorenzo Aguado and Diego Aguado start in defense.
MORE: Deportiva Minera vs Real Madrid: Official Squad Announced For Copa del Rey Round Of 32 Match
Confirmed Starting Lineup:
Goalkeeper: Lunin
Defenders: Lorenzo Aguado, Asencio, Diego Aguado, and Fran García
Midfielders: Valverde, Modric, and Camavinga
Forwards: Brahim Diaz, Arda Güler, and Endrick.
Real Madrid Must Be Focused Despite Team Changes
In 2021, after extra time, Real Madrid lost 2-1 to Alcoyano, a third-division team. Los Blancos rested several players in that game but still had a strong team that should have advanced to the next stage.
Top teams can get away with not performing well against lower-league teams, but it can also mean a shocking result. Real Madrid must be vigilant against that, with players not expecting an easy game.
Carlo Ancelotti will have some key players on the bench if Los Blancos encounter any problems during the game.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Deportiva Minera vs Real Madrid Preview: Predicted Lineup, Team News, Kickoff Time, How To Watch & Live Stream
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Press Conference Ahead Of Deportiva Minera vs Real Madrid In Copa Del Rey
5 Classic Copa Del Rey Matches Involving Real Madrid
Liverpool Great Suggests Trent Alexander-Arnold's Camp Encouraged Real Madrid Bid, Calls Los Blancos 'Bullies'
Real Madrid Transfer News: Dean Huijsen, Franco Mastantuono, Aurelien Tchouameni & More - January 6, 2025