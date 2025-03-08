Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Predicted Lineup for Derby at the Bernabeu
Real Madrid will look to remain in the hunt for the La Liga title with a victory over Rayo Vallecano at the Bernabeu on Sunday afternoon.
The headline news for Madrid is that Jude Bellingham is once again available for selection, having missed the last two league games following a straight red against Osasuna.
Only long-term absentees, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, and Dani Ceballos Dani Carvajal, are missing for Real Madrid.
However, they have a crucial Champions League Round of 16 second-leg tie against Atletico Madrid on the horizon, holding a slender 2-1 advantage following their win in Tuesday’s first leg.
However, with that game taking place on Wednesday the 12th of March (21:00 CET), there should be enough recovery time for Carlo Ancelotti to name his strongest XI in this game, one that Madrid cannot afford to lose.
They currently sit third in the standings with 54 points, Barcelona ahead of them with 57 and Atletico with 56. Real have only won one of their last five league games and need to start winning soon, or they risk slipping away from the top two.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Rayo Vallecano (4-3-3)
GK: Thibaut Courtois - Courtois is sometimes unbeatable; he is Real’s strongest keeper and is a major reason why they can afford to play such free-flowing, attacking football - as they know they are well-protected at the back.
RB: Federico Valverde - The Uruguayan has deputized excellently for Dani Carvajal during the vice-captain’s injury lay-off. Despite having some fitness struggles recently, he seems to be back to his brilliant best. He is perhaps one of the most underrated players in the world despite millions singing his praises each week.
CB: Antonio Rudiger - The German is perhaps Madrid’s most durable center-back and a physical presence from set pieces, both when attacking and defending. Should partner Raúl Asencio be in the middle unless he is unable to play due to his illness.
CB: Raul Asencio - The young man has looked very confident since breaking into the first team earlier in the season. Performances to date have done nothing to warrant being dropped despite David Alaba’s return to fitness.
LB: Ferland Mendy - The Frenchman still has a lot to offer this side, and his electric pace makes him a good outlet.
CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni - At the base of the midfield, Tchouaméni is so important as he allows the other midfielders to tick and get forward, causing problems for everyone else. He also commands a giant presence, and we know he can strike them from a distance.
CM: Eduardo Camavinga - Camavinga is very versatile and an athletic performer. Partnering with Tchouameni at the base gives Madrid a nice combination of speed, power, and technical ability in the center of the park, which should get them off to a good start in the midfield battle against Vallecano.
CAM - Jude Bellingham - On his day, Bellingham is Madrid’s best and most consistent performer, even in this team of superstars. His return will provide a lift to the entire XI, and he’ll also be itching to get back amongst the goals again.
RW: Rodrygo - Rodrygo is dazzlingly skillful and lightning-fast. Like the other two frontmen, his inclusion in the side needs no real justification.
LW: Vinicius Junior - Perhaps the best player in the world, Vini Jr. can create something from nothing and would strike fear into any full-back in the game. Has plenty of goals in him and can win games for Madrid single-handedly.
FW: Kylian Mbappé - The adaptation period for Kylian Mbappe is over. He is in some red-hot form despite being played out of position, if you can believe that. He can score goals from all over the pitch, and a brace in this game would take him to 30 Madrid goals across all competitions.
