Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced With Federico Valverde At Right-Back

Vinicius Jr. is back in the starting XI after his league suspension.

Two games remain in the Champions League, with Real Madrid sitting precariously in 22nd place. Los Blancos needs two wins, and they will qualify. They will start first with RB Salzburg today.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti's big decision regarding the starting lineup was who would start right-back in Lucas Vazquez's (suspended) absence. He has decided to go with Federico Valverde, who has experience playing there previously.

Raul Asencio will continue to start at center back, and Luka Modric will command the midfield alongside Jude Bellingham and Dane Ceballos.

Real Madrid starting eleven:

1. Courtois

8. Valverde

35. Asencio

22. Rüdiger

23. Mendy

19. Ceballos

5. Bellingham

10. Modric

11. Rodrygo

9. Mbappé

7. Vini Jr.

Vinicius Jr. Returns After League Suspension

Vinicius Jr. is back for Carlo Ancelotti after serving his first of a two-match La Liga ban against Las Palmas on Sunday.

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. in training
The Brazilian will be fresh for both of the final Champions League games, with the final matchday in the league phase after the last game of his suspension against Real Valladolid on Saturday.

