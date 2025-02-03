Ashlyn Castro’s NBA Ex-Boyfriends Speaks Out Over Rumours Surrounding Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham
Since arriving in the Spanish capital in 2023, Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has been linked to several love interests.
The latest is influencer Ashlyn Castro, who was spotted together having dinner in Madrid last month. The American was also spotted alongside Bellingham's family at a Real Madrid game.
Rumors had surfaced surrounding when the two got together, with the suggesting it was during the time Castro was dating NBA star Terance Mann.
This was denied, with a source telling Game Set & Match that the rumors were “all lies." Mann, who plays for the LA Clippers, has also spoken out and shed light on the rumor.
Ashlyn is cool, people. I don’t know why everybody is on her head about anything. She’s cool. Me and Ash are cool. We haven’t been together for a long, long, long time. She’s doing her thing. Let her do her thing. 90% of the stuff I see on the internet about Ash is false…it’s crazy!- Terance Mann
The comments from Mann should end any further speculation surrounding the cheating rumors involving Castro and Bellingham.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Real Madrid Transfer News: Tah, Monga, Rodrygo, Alexander-Arnold & More - February 3, 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo Gives Advice Regarding Kylian Mbappe Playing As A Striker
UFC CEO Dana White Praises Cristiano Ronaldo After Portuguese Superstar Attends Event
Barcelona Boss Hansi Flick Reveals Strange Reason For Not Watching Real Madrid’s Loss To Espanyol
La Liga Chief Claims Real Madrid Did ‘Devastating Damage’ With European Super League Idea