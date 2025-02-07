Real Madrid Makes First Move Over Vinicius Jr's Contract Renewal
Vinicius Jr. has long made it clear that he would like to stay with Real Madrid for a very long time, but the Brazilian forward will soon need a new contract.
Given his undoubted quality, there is no question whether Real Madrid would like to keep or sell the 25-year-old, but the club also has a wage structure to contend with.
As reported by Relevo, Los Blancos made the first move by putting an initial set of figures to Vinicius Jr, which he should soon respond to.
His future was questioned during the previous summer transfer window when Saudi Arabian sides began exploring the possibility of a deal.
Al Hilal has looked the most likely to make a serious move, supposedly offering a contract of over $1 billion over four or five years. Real Madrid would receive around $310-420 million for him as a transfer fee.
MORE: Al-Ahli Manager Praises Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr Amid Transfer Link
Real Madrid's stance has always been that it will not sell Vinicius Jr. unless he requests to leave. He did slow contract talks at the start of this season, but Real Madrid has reignited them now.
The report claims that the club held a first meeting with the player, during which it laid out the numbers it felt were fair.
Carlo Ancelotti's side does not wish to break its existing salary scale for Vinicius Jr, but the Brazilian has become a vital cog in the Real Madrid machine, and an agreement will take more than one meeting to reach.
