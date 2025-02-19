Kylian Mbappe Suffers Setback In Pursuit Of $57m PSG Payment
Kylian Mbappe is in the full swing of his first season at Real Madrid, but the French forward has still been locked in a pay dispute with his former club, Paris Saint-Germain.
As far as Mbappe is concerned, he is still owed an overall package of $57 million by his former employers, but he has received a setback in his quest to get the money.
MORE: PSG Plotting Audacious Summer Move For $83.5 Million Real Madrid Midfielder
As reported by Le Parisien, the French Football Federation (FFF) has opted not to hear Mbappe's latest appeal against PSG.
Mbappe joined Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer. Still, the Frenchman claims he is owed a payment of $38.2m plus what he argues is a contractual bonus of three months' salary of $6m each and half a million ethical bonuses for each of the three aforementioned months. This all amounts to a total of $57.8 million.
PSG's response is that Mbappe gave up on those bonuses when he chose to leave the club on a free transfer. The FFF Appeals Commission has decided that it will not take action.
