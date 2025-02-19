PSG

Kylian Mbappe Suffers Setback In Pursuit Of $57m PSG Payment

The striker still believes that he is owed money by his former club.

Euan Burns

IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Kylian Mbappe is in the full swing of his first season at Real Madrid, but the French forward has still been locked in a pay dispute with his former club, Paris Saint-Germain.

As far as Mbappe is concerned, he is still owed an overall package of $57 million by his former employers, but he has received a setback in his quest to get the money.

Former PSG striker Kylian Mbappe
IMAGO / NurPhoto

As reported by Le Parisien, the French Football Federation (FFF) has opted not to hear Mbappe's latest appeal against PSG.

Mbappe joined Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer. Still, the Frenchman claims he is owed a payment of $38.2m plus what he argues is a contractual bonus of three months' salary of $6m each and half a million ethical bonuses for each of the three aforementioned months. This all amounts to a total of $57.8 million.

PSG's response is that Mbappe gave up on those bonuses when he chose to leave the club on a free transfer. The FFF Appeals Commission has decided that it will not take action.

Euan Burns
EUAN BURNS

Euan is an experienced soccer writer who has been featured by The Guardian, MARCA, 90min, Sempre Milan and many more similar publications. He secured a first-class degree in journalism at Liverpool John Moores University and his career has seen him primarily focus on European football, developing an in-depth knowledge of multiple clubs and leagues in the process.

