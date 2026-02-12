Real Madrid Player Reportedly Set For Maiden International Call Up

We are now within four months of the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off in Mexico, with games in the United States and Canada.

Although there is plenty of club football to be played in that time, including Real Madrid's La Liga and UEFA Champions League charge, you can already begin to feel the sense of anticipation and excitement.

Plenty of Real Madrid players will be heading to the tournament, and last week it was reported that Endrick will be recalled to the Brazil squad for the March friendlies against France and Croatia, thanks to his excellent form on loan at Lyon. It means one more Los Blancos player than expected could be off to the tournament.

Well, it looks like there could be one more Madrid player than expected. According to Diario AS, left-back Alvaro Carreras could receive his maiden Spain call-up for the games at the end of March.

Alvaro Carreras Could Replace Injured Premier League Star

IMAGO / ZUMA PRESS WIRE

The defending European Champions are set to face Argentina in the Finalissima in Qatar, before playing Egypt in a friendly three days later. These will be the final two games before the squad for the World Cup is announced, so it is a big opportunity to impress.

In recent years, Spain have had their left-backs pretty set. However, Marc Cucurella has had a dip in form at Chelsea, whilst Alejandro Grimaldo is not having his best season for Bayer Leverkusen. So, this could give the opportunity for Carreras to impress. With the former now a doubt for the game with an injury, it opens the door for the Real Madrid man.

Although there have been ups and downs, you'd have to say the 22-year-old is generally having a good season, considering it is his first season at the club (in the first team). He scored an excellent goal to open the scoring at Valencia last time out and is looking more and more confident as the season progresses.

This would be his first time in the squad at all. It is not a case of having previous calls up and being an unused sub; this would be his first time in the Spain senior set-up whatsoever. He had previously impressed for the U21s, but now could be his time to show what he can do for the first team.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Interestingly, it could be one in and one out for Real Madrid full-backs. You sort of assume that Dani Carvajal would be locked in, but due to injury, he has not played for the national team since September of 2024, and is now not getting the game time he would have wanted, with reports suggesting he is unhappy.

So, it could be just Carreras who represents Spain at the World Cup from the club's full-backs, and not Carvajal - the opposite of what people would have initially assumed. But let's see.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Classic La Liga Matches

Alvaro Arbeloa Questioned Regarding Handling of Dani Carvajal by Former Coach

Arsenal Legends Shower Former Real Madrid Striker With Praise

One Real Madrid Player Reportedly Preferred Xabi Alonso to Alvaro Arbeloa