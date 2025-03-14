New Theory Regarding Virgil van Dijk's Anfield Tunnel Chat with PSG Hierarchy Emerges
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk's future has been in question for some time, with his contract expiring at the end of the current season. Further rumors emerged after the Champions League game between Liverpool and PSG.
The Dutch center-back was pictured in conversation with PSG sporting director Luis Campos and chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi inside the Anfield tunnel.
Talking to such high-profile members at Paris Saint-Germain led to rumors that they were trying to convince him to come to Paris when his contract ended. However, RMC Sport (via the Mirror) has reported that it was just "an impromptu chat," with no transfer talk mentioned.
Van Dijk has spoken about his contract situation, confirming that no recent talks regarding an extension have taken place. This is similar to teammates Mohammed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.
If there is news you guys will know it. I don't even know myself. Everyone knows there are some conversations behind the scenes, but that's about it. At the moment I don’t even know what will happen next year. If anyone says they do know, they're lying to your face.- Virgil van Dijk
The reports coming out of the city are that van Dijk would love to stay with the Premier League team. However, the longer no contract is signed, the more speculation will circulate.
