ACC Softball Tournament Central: Schedule and Updates
Boston College is the site of the 2025 ACC Tournament where 12 of the conference's 15 teams are battling for the NCAA Tournament automatic bid.
Follow along with Softball On SI for all of the results.
* All times are Eastern.
Wednesday
(8) Georgia Tech 8, (9) Cal 0
Georgia Tech senior Sophia Voyles limited the Cal Bears to just six hits and struck out four in a five-inning gem.
The Jackets put up fived runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back, adding two more in the second and one more in the fourth.
Addison Leschber paced the GT offense going 2-for-2 with a solo home, one run batted in and three runs scored.
More on the game from Georgia Tech On SI.
(5) Stanford 9, (12) Pitt 2
The Stanford Cardinal made their ACC Tournament debut against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Wednesday and made some noise.
Stanford had six hits from six players but it was Caelan Koch who drove in a team-high three RBIs. Jade Berry scored twice and Kylie Chung earned the win.
More on this game from Stanford On SI.
(7) Virginia 3, (10) Louisville 2
Kelly Ayer gave the Virginia Cavaliers a 3-2 win with a game-winning double in the bottom of the seventh inning on Wednesday.
Ayer doubled to left and scored Kailyn Jones to walk off the Louisville Cardinals.
Eden Bigham picked up the win in relief, working the final 5.0 innings. She allowed two runs, scattered six hits and struck out two.
More on this game from Virginia On SI.
(6) North Carolina 2, (11) Notre Dame 0
The North Carolina Tar Heels picked up their first win at the ACC Tournament since 2019 in thrilling fashion.
Both runs scored in the fourth inning with Sanaa Thompson and and Rayna Blackwell each collected RBIs.
Kenna Raye Dark earned the win, pitching all 7.0 innings and allowing four hits while striking out four.
More on this game from the UNC Tar Heels.
Thursday
(1) Florida State 8, (8) Georgia Tech 0
Georgia Tech was on the opposite end of the run-rule against the Florida State Seminoles on Thursday, dropping the contest in six innings.
Michaela Edenfield ended the game in the sixth inning, hitting a walk-off single to drive in Isa Torres. Jahni Kerr led the way with three hits, including a two-run homer.
Annabelle Widra got the start and pitched two scoreless innings. Ashtyn Danley relieved her to start the third inning and allowed two hits in three innings, striking out two.
More on this game from Georgia Tech on SI.