Live Updates: No.8 Georgia Tech vs No. 1 FSU Softball, ACC Quarterfinals Score
After getting a blowout win over Cal yesterday to open the ACC Tournament, Georgia Tech is set to face the top team in the ACC, Florida State.
The five-inning, 8-0 victory goes down as the program’s first-ever win as the No. 8 seed in the ACC Tournament.
Sophia Voyles made her 23rd start of the season, 30th appearance overall, this season in round one of the ACC Tournament against Cal
The senior faced 21 batters and recorded four strikeouts to earn her fifth solo shutout of the season as well as her sixth complete game. Voyles nears the end of her collegiate career with six shutouts and eight complete games thrown.
Addison Leschber slammed her seventh home run of the season in the fourth inning which ties her with Alyssa Willer for the second-most home runs this season, just behind Gracyn Tucker who has 12.
1. dh 6 Gottlieb, E
2. lf 11 Willer, A
3. 1b 13 Leschber, A
4. 3b 19 Tucker, G
5. 2b 3 Connelly, G
6. cf Paige Vukadinovic
7. c Hunter, R
8. ss Simon, E
9. rf Edgmon, E
Kinsey Norton is starting at pitcher for Georgia Tech.
Top of the 1st
