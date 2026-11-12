ESPN Announces 2027 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Softball Invitational Schedule

For the eighth time, the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational is back to open the college softball season, Feb.18-21. The four-day invitational, held at the Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, Fla., will feature a field of 11 teams and 27 games.

This year’s tournament is quite smaller than past, as 2026’s featured 16 teams and 40 games, and 13 of those programs qualified for the 2025 NCAA Tournament, while three advanced to the Women’s College World Series (WCWS). 2027 includes national runner-up Texas Tech, as well as eight teams that made the NCAA Tournament.

Teams Attending

Clemson Tigers

East Carolina Pirates

Florida State Seminoles

Liberty Flames

Oklahoma State Cowgirls

South Carolina Gamecocks

Texas A&M Aggies

Texas Tech Red Raiders

UCF Knights

Virginia Tech Hokies

Washington Huskies

Clear your calendars! 🗓️🥎



The 2027 @shrinershosp Clearwater Invitational schedule is officially HERE! 🔥



Get ready for four days of elite college softball in Clearwater, Feb. 18-21! ☀️#ClearwaterInvite | #SunshineSoftball pic.twitter.com/0z1d2ETYnX — Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational (@ClearwaterInv) November 10, 2026

5 Games to Watch

Liberty vs. Texas A&M

If you remember, in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, Liberty shocked the nation by knocking off the No. 1 Aggies in the Bryan-College Station Regional. The two did not face each other during the 2026 season, so this could either be revenge for Texas A&M or more bragging rights for the Flames.

Texas A&M is coming in hot with seven transfers, earning a top-five transfer-class ranking from D1 Softball (No. 5) and Softball America (No. 4).

A whole lot of softball coming your way. 🔥



Check out the 2027 Liberty Softball schedule! pic.twitter.com/TwjKj7k0S4 — Liberty Softball (@LibertySB) November 10, 2026

Texas Tech vs. Washington

With eight new transfers, the Red Raiders will begin the season with a Power 4 matchup.

Texas Tech went 5-1 in last year’s Clearwater Invitational, outscoring opponents 35-3. A lot is on the line for the Red Raiders after they finished two straight seasons as national runners-up.

As for the Huskies, they last competed in the Clearwater Invitational in 2024, going 3-0. Their 2026 season ended in the Fayetteville Regional, finishing 37-20 on the year.

The stage is set in the Sunshine State ☀️



📃 https://t.co/JCcJJ36F5f pic.twitter.com/O2sXj3uClQ — Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) November 10, 2026

Florida State vs. Oklahoma State

The last time these two met was at the 2025 Puerto Vallarta College Challenge, with the Seminoles dominating 8-0. Now, these teams look a lot different. Florida State will be without its star, Isa Torres, who transferred to Texas, and Oklahoma State will debut a five-player transfer class that has been ranked No. 3 by D1 Softball and Softball America.

Florida State had an uncharacteristic ending to the 2026 season, falling at home in the Tallahassee Regional, while Oklahoma State was destroyed in two games by Nebraska.

East Carolina vs. South Carolina

This early in-state matchup has the potential to bring drama, as the Gamecocks won by just one run when the two last faced off at the Clearwater Invitational in February 2025.

After falling to UCLA in the NCAA Regional finals, South Carolina has put in the work this offseason to land eight outstanding transfers, ranking No. 3 in Softball America’s transfer class rankings.

The Gamecocks hope to make a stronger presence in the SEC in 2027, while East Carolina has added four transfers to its roster in hopes of advancing through the American Conference Tournament and beyond. The Pirates fell to South Florida in the American Softball Championship, narrowly missing the NCAA Tournament.

The schedule for the @ClearwaterInv is here!



🧵 ⤵️ https://t.co/dxtZPotH4e — South Carolina Softball (@GamecockSoftbll) November 10, 2026

UCF vs. Virginia Tech

UCF and Virginia Tech have met only once before, with the Hokies winning 1-0 in 2022.

The Knights, who are off a historic 2026 season after a strong Super Regional appearance and the first 40-win season since being in the Big 12, will also face several powerhouse teams throughout the weekend (Virginia Tech, Liberty, Florida State, South Carolina and Texas A&M)

As for Virginia Tech, the team had a strong start to the 2026 season, with six consecutive wins. The Hokies finished 48–12 overall and 18–6 in the ACC, the most victories in a single season under head coach Pete D'Amour. They also finished first in the ACC in batting average (.362) and second in ERA (3.10), and eight players recorded at least 40 hits on the season.

Back to the beach this spring! 🏖️ pic.twitter.com/J8JdUtZEZI — UCF Softball (@UCF_Softball) November 10, 2026

Tickets and How to Watch

While no official programming schedule is available yet, all games will be broadcast across ESPN’s various networks. Tickets will go on sale Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. ET.