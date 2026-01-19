NCAA Softball Announces Top Transfers to Watch in 2026

With the college softball season right around the corner, Michella Chester, host and reporter for NCAA digital, gave insight into 12 transfers to keep an eye on in 2026. The offseason saw numerous moves, but these are just a few stars expected to make significant impacts on their new programs.

Dakota Kennedy, Outfield, Arkansas Amari Harper, Utility, Oregon Addisen Fisher, Pitcher, Georgia Jasmyn Burns, Catcher, Texas Tech Sydney Berzon, Pitcher, Oklahoma Milali Guachino, Pitcher, Oklahoma Kaiah Altmeyer, Utility, Texas Mia Williams, Second Base, Texas Tech Kaitlyn Terry, Pitcher/Utility, Texas Tech Taylor Pannell, Third Base, Texas Tech Sophia Knight, Outfield, Tennessee Grace Jenkins, Utility Arkansas

Texas Tech dominates with four out of its seven offseason grabs making the list. Williams, Pannell, and Terry all played in the Women’s College World Series last season, while Burns played in the NCAA Regionals.

Despite battling an injury that forced her to miss 17 games, Kennedy started 44 of Arizona’s games in left field. She recorded career-highs in batting average (.444), on-base percentage (.539), slugging percentage (.689), and OPS (1.228), all while putting up 60 hits, 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 25 RBIs, 28 walks, 48 runs scored, and seven stolen bases. In the outfield, she had a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage with 74 putouts.

Coming off her best collegiate year in 2025 with the No.1 seed Aggies, Harper hit .421 in 51 games with 11 doubles, eight home runs, 51 RBIs, and a .698 slugging percentage. She started all 51 games, including 22 in right field, 12 at first base, and nine at second base.

The utility’s career stats with the Aggies include a .364 batting average with 22 doubles, nine home runs, and 85 RBIs.

Fisher saw one year at UCLA before hitting the portal. The right-handed pitcher was used in relief quite frequently, with half of her appearances coming out of the bullpen. Over her 16 starts, she had six complete games, posting a 2.59 ERA with 16 wins, a .241 opponent batting average, and 100 strikeouts in 113.2 innings of work. Fisher was also named a Top 10 Finalist for NFCA Freshman of the Year and selected to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team.

The catcher had a breakout year for the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2025, hitting 25 homers that ranked fourth in the nation and was a single-season Big Ten and Ohio State program record. Her .455 batting average went along with 75 hits, 51 runs, and 72 RBIs.

She played a pivotal role in Ohio State’s record-breaking year, which led the nation with 147 home runs, runs scored, runs scored per game, and slugging percentage.

For the third year in a row, the Sooners will be dependent on a senior transfer in the circle to lead the way. Berzon, a three-time NFCA All-Region First Team and All-SEC selection, finished her junior season with a 2.46 ERA behind 104 strikeouts in 139 innings pitched.

Though she battled injuries in her last year with LSU and saw her ERA jump from 2024’s 1.78 to 2.46, she ended her Tigers career with 416 strikeouts in 486 innings. Berzon recorded 13 shutouts and ranks No. 3 all-time with nine saves in LSU's program history.

