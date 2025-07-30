Why Georgia Softball's Transfer Class Ranks No.3
Though struggling in the regular season and fighting through another Super Regional appearance in 2025, the Bulldogs made incredible moves through the transfer portal this offseason, landing No.3 in Softball America’s transfer class rankings.
While most of the starting lineup and talented pitching staff return, the additions of several young former top recruits, aces in the circle, and power-hitters at the plate make the roster even more glorious.
Here’s a deep dive into what players are joining Athens and what to expect in the coming season.
Transferred In:
- Addisen Fisher (UCLA)
- Bailey Lindenmuth (Texas Tech)
- Maddie Johnson (Georgia South)
- Keirstin Roose (Coastal Carolina)
"We are excited to welcome Addison, Bailey, Delani, Kierstin, and Maddie to our program. We believe that each will have a significant impact on our team," head coach Tony Baldwin said in a press release. "Not only are they very talented, but they're also the right 'fit' for our locker room, which is critical to our success. We believe that we have positively impacted our team offensively, defensively, and in the circle. With the mix of these transfers, a solid group of returners, and an exciting incoming freshman class, we will head into the fall with optimism, and we're looking forward to getting to work.”
Addisen Fisher
As a former Softball America No.1 recruit in 2024, the freshman saw one year at UCLA before hitting the portal. The right-handed pitcher was used in relief quite frequently, with half of her appearances coming out of the bullpen. Over her 16 starts, she had six complete games, posting a 2.59 ERA with 16 wins, a .241 opponent batting average, and 100 strikeouts in 113.2 innings of work. Fisher was also named a Top 10 Finalist for NFCA Freshman of the Year and selected to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team.
Bailey Lindenmuth
After assisting the Texas Tech Red Raiders to the Women’s College World Series, the infielder and slugger brings her postseason experience to Athens. The freshman started in all 68 games in 2025 while batting .309 with 50 runs on 29 hits, adding five homers and 32 RBIs. Her outstanding first collegiate season landed her on the All-Big 12 First Team and the All-Big 12 Freshman Team.
Maddie Johnson
Johnson is coming off a stellar debut season in the circle. She led the Eagles and the Sun Belt Conference with a 2.03 ERA over 145 innings, finishing the year with a 12-10 record, 110 strikeouts, and a .220 opponent batting average. Her 13 complete games were a team high, and her strikeout total ranked fifth in the Sun Belt Conference.
Early in the season, she threw Georgia Southern’s first no-hitter since 2017.
Keirstin Roose
Roose, who transferred from Coastal Carolina due to the university not offering her preferred master’s degree, is coming off her best collegiate season yet. She helped the Chants make their first Regional appearance since 2012, hitting .371 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs, and 54 RBIs.
Roose’s veteran experience can help the Bulldogs at first base or even fill in at other spots in the infield, as she primarily played second base this season.