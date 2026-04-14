Softball On SI Names 2026 Pitcher of the Year Favorites

Who are the best pitchers in the game right now? There are so many candidates for the potential Pitcher of the Year award that it’s hard to narrow down to a short list.

These aces in particular have been nightmares for batters and don’t look to be slowing down anytime soon. Take a look at these five players who are in the running toward adding the biggest accolade to their resume yet.

No one else may be having a better season than this mid-major star. Maya Johnson is currently leading the league in ERA with a jaw-dropping .57, 283 strikeouts, 11 shutouts, and 22 complete games.

With a perfect game to start the season, followed by two top-ranked wins over Georgia and Mississippi State, a no-hitter, and notching her 1,000th career strikeout, there’s no stopping the southpaw.

In the 1-0 loss to Tennessee in March, she allowed just five hits and no earned runs while striking out 11 over six innings. It would be shocking if Johnson wasn’t in conversation to take Pitcher of the Year.

Canady continues to make history as she became the first Red Raider to throw three no-hitters in a career. The ace eclipsed 1,000 career strikeouts and is just one of two active players to have over 950 strikeouts.

NiJaree Canady no-hitter anyone? pic.twitter.com/SiQo6q9o5y — Texas Tech Softball (@TexasTechSB) March 7, 2026

Canady is currently 10th in the league with an ERA of 1.36 and seventh for shutouts (5).

In Texas Tech’s sweep of BYU, Canady struck out 17 batters in 9.1 innings of work and allowed just one earned run. Her strikeout total for 2026 is at 151 and counting.

Briski recently earned two complete-game wins over the Arkansas Razorbacks, holding the offense to just two runs. She collected a career-best 14 strikeouts in the series opener and allowed just nine hits across the entire weekend.

Though taking her first loss of the season to Texas, she powered back to finish the series with two wins, knocking off the former No.1-ranked team.

She’s now 19-1 on the season with an ERA of 1.59 and 135 strikeouts, and has a combined perfect game on her resume with Alea Johnson and Braya Hodges.

Jordy Frahm, Nebraska Cornhuskers

Not only does Frahm lead at the plate, but she’s a beast on the mound for the No.3 Cornhuskers. Across 107 innings pitched so far in 2026, she has an ERA of 1.50 with 145 strikeouts.

FRAHM SLAMS THE DOOR.



WE TAKE GAME ONE. pic.twitter.com/j1iWT355jz — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) March 14, 2026

In the recent sweep of Wisconsin, Frahm took the win in game two, after tossing a two-hit shutout with five strikeouts and no walks. Her no-hitter lasted through six innings.

Karlyn Pickens, Tennessee Lady Vols

Pickens has had an unconventional season after being sidelined for 11 days due to an arm strain, but she’s been on the up as of late.

Most recently, against Kentucky, she threw her fourth career no-hitter. She recorded 12 strikeouts, one walk, and one hit-by-pitch, and only needed 99 pitches to get the job done.

Pickens is seventh in the NCAA with an ERA of 1.24 and has 124 strikeouts across 92.1 innings.