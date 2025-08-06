Softball On SI's NCAA Division I All-Quarter-Century Team: DP, Utility
There have been 25 seasons of NCAA Division I softball this century.
Now, Softball On SI looks to build the All-Quarter-Century team, and we must decide on the best versatile athletes to represent the last 25 years of the sport as the designated player/utility.
There are six players from the list below who will make the final roster.
The Softball On SI All-Quarter-Century team will be released in August. If you haven't voted for pitchers, catchers, first base, second base, shortstop, third base, or outfield, please do so.
Voting closes on Aug. 7.
Vote for five players below. Continue scrolling for information on each of the players.
Last, but not least, we have come to the final set of finalists for Softball On SI's All-Quarter-Century Team.
The athletes listed above have dominated at the plate and some have also been outstanding around the diamond.
Currently, stars like Jordy Bahl of Nebraska have played outfield, first base, pitched, and hit, which makes her highly qualified for this spot.
Popular softball personalities like Amanda Scarborough of Texas A&M and Danielle Lawrie of Washington also stand out.
In total, there are 51 athletes who have been selected as finalists and they represent 31 programs across the country.
Leading the way is UCLA with six nominees including Amanda Freed, Claire Sua, Tairia Mims, Megan Langenfeld, Ally Carda, and Rachel Garcia.
James Madison, despite being a mid-major, is tied at the top of the leaderboard with three (Odicci Alexander, Jailyn Ford, and Megan Good). Alabama also has three (Charlotte Morgan, Jackie Traina, and Bailey Hemphill).
Texas A&M adds three of its own in Amanda Scarborough, Megan Gibson, and Mac Barbara. Barbara also puts San Diego State on the board after spending the majority of her career with the Aztecs before transferring to College Station for her final collegiate season.
Oklahoma States places three nominees on the list in Vanessa Shippy, Samantha Show, and Miranda Elish. Elish also starred at Texas as a two-way player.
Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Washington, and Mississippi State are the other programs with multiple finalists. Marissa Young and Nikki Nemetz represent the Wolverines, while Bahl and Tatum Edwards represent the Cornhuskers. Jocelyn Alo and Ella Parker are two great Sooners, Lawrie and Niki Williams were proud Huskies. Kellie Wilkerson and Fa Leilua starred in Starkville.
The rest of the list includes players like Houston's Savannah Heebner, Long Beach State's Taylor Rowland, and Villanova's Paige Rauch.