Texas Tech Head Coach Gerry Glasco Details Reason Behind Florida State, Stetson Cancellations

As it turns out, the airlines might be to blame for the cancellation of the highly anticipated rematch between Texas Tech and Florida State last Wednesday.

Packed and ready with the intention to face Stetson on Tuesday, followed by the Seminoles and UCF later on in the week, the Red Raiders’ tickets were nowhere to be found at the airport counter, according to head coach Gerry Glasco.

“A very confusing spring break trip due to the airport catastrophe,” Glasco told the media. We got to the airport with the entire team, got to the counter to check our team in and (airport officials said) we don’t have your tickets. Long story short, we couldn’t get a ticket to arrive in Orlando until midnight on Tuesday night, and our hotel room would be four hours away. It wasn’t feasible. We tried every airline, we tried to get a charter and there were no charters available because of the NCAA basketball tournaments.

Texas Tech head coach Gerry Glasco said the cancellations of Tech’s games against Stetson and No. 10 Florida State this past week were the result of missing plane tickets.



“Long story short, we couldn’t get a ticket until we’d arrive in Orlando at basically midnight on… pic.twitter.com/8XZGNvkrUQ — Ty Kaplan (@TyKaplan_) March 25, 2026

Texas Tech and Florida State's press releases stated that ‘travel conditions’ affected the Red Raiders ability to get to Tallahassee. Many on social media associated the travel issue with the storm that slammed the East Coast, bringing severe weather and tornado risks, but others started theorizing that the Red Raiders were hiding from the Seminoles.

“Total disaster, we lost a game with Stetson. We needed that game with Florida State, and it’s devastating to have to cancel that game,” Glasco added.

Though Texas Tech was coming off its second loss of the season to Arizona, and Florida State was off a 14-game winning streak, the game would have greatly helped Texas Tech when it comes down to RPI and Strength of Schedule.

While Texas Tech already has the top-ranked win under its belt, this second game against the Seminoles may have helped them in the long run with RPI and future tournament seeding. The recent series win against Arizona helped boost them into the Top 10, and upcoming matchups against Arizona State and Utah should help, but another win against FSU would have boosted the resume.

Glasco’s squad did eventually make it to UCF by Thursday and was able to dominate the series. The offense finished the weekend with 20 hits and 20 runs, while the bullpen allowed just three earned runs and struck out 20 batters across 20 innings.

CLEAN SWEEP FOR THE RED RAIDERS 🧹



No. 3 @TexasTechSB defeats No. 25 UCF in game three, 7-2, to sweep the series!#NCAASoftball pic.twitter.com/GtNhLq3HNq — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) March 22, 2026

Jackie Lis led the way on Sunday, going 2-for-3 with a three-run homer, while Kaitlyn Terry had four walks and an RBI with bases loaded.

With Tennessee’s losses, Texas Tech was able to move back into the No. 2 spot in Softball America’s Top 25 Rankings.