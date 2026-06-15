From start to finish, the 2026 softball season was nothing short of incredible. Numerous records were broken, freshmen put their names on the map, and several programs made the Women’s College World Series (WCWS) for the first time in history.

Now, it’s time to reflect on who the best players of the entire season were.

Softball America released its Top 100 players of the season list, and UCLA and Oklahoma lead the way with six players each, while Texas and Texas Tech each had five standouts.

Here’s a look at the top 10 players

1. Teagan Kavan, P, Texas Longhorns

After leading her team to a second-straight national title, Kavan takes the No.1 spot. She became the first-ever player to win WCWS Most Outstanding Player honors twice after pitching 33.3 innings with an ERA of 1.47, with four wins, 30 strikeouts, two saves, and two shutouts.

the FIRST EVER Back To Back WCWS Most Outstanding Player, Teagan Kavan 🤘🏆#HookEm pic.twitter.com/2FFuhiTsM5 — Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) June 5, 2026

2. Jordan Woolery, 1B, UCLA Bruins

The Big Ten Player of the Year had the most incredible season at the plate. She led the Bruins and ranked fourth in the NCAA with a .497 batting average, with a nation-leading 226 total bases, 36 home runs, and 117 RBIs. Her .594 on-base percentage was fourth in the league, while she led UCLA with 30 multi-hit games.

3. Megan Grant, OF, UCLA Bruins

Right behind Woolery, Grant was historic at the plate. She set the Division I single-season home run record with 42 bombs, while finishing as UCLA’s all-time home run leader with 91.

4. Katie Stewart, 1B, Texas Longhorns

Stewart became the first player in Texas program history to win SEC Player of the Year after a dominant season at the plate. She put together a record-breaking junior campaign, setting a single-season program record in home runs with 31. She ended the season with career bests in batting average (.381) and slugging percentage (.711).

STEWIE SLAM 💣



Katie Stewart ties the program's single-season home run record with her 23rd! pic.twitter.com/mouUtnwaVu — Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) April 25, 2026

5. Jocelyn Briski, P, Alabama Crimson Tide

The SEC Pitcher of the Year and NFCA All-American ended her junior season as one of the best on the mound, as she put up a 24-4 record with an ERA of 1.41. She aided the Crimson Tide in advancing undefeated to the WCWS semifinals.

6. Jordy Frahm, P, Nebraska Cornhuskers

The USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year was one of the best two-way players in the nation. With a 21-6 record on the mound, she put up a 1.37 ERA across 189.2 innings pitched. At the plate, she hit .403 with 51 RBIs, 20 home runs, and an OPS of 1.302. Not to mention, she led Nebraska to its first WCWS appearance since 2013, while pregnant.

LEAD OFF BOMB FROM J FRAHM.



98 came to PLAY.



📺: ABC pic.twitter.com/ajvxMM53oH — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) May 31, 2026

7. Isa Torres, SS, Florida State Seminoles

Though currently in the transfer portal, Torres put up an incredible season offensively and defensively with the Seminoles. She broke school records for batting average (.530), runs scored (78), slugging percentage (.978), and on-base percentage (.591). Her .530 batting average ranks in the top 15 in NCAA history.

ISA TORRES CAME TO PLAY MY GOODNESS‼️‼️



📺ESPN2#Team43 pic.twitter.com/wHAOoHZ8KQ — Florida State Softball 🥎 (@FSU_Softball) April 22, 2026

8. Maya Johnson, P, Belmont Bruins

After battling chemotherapy to treat Lupus in the offseason, Johnson went on to have an outstanding senior season, and was the only pitcher to end the season with an ERA under one. (.78). She also led the nation in strikeouts at 397.

An inspiration to us all 🤩@BelmontSoftball's Maya Johnson’s list of achievements is impressive: Perfect game, NCAA leading 0.66 ERA, and over 1,000 career strikeouts. She’s done it all while coping with a chronic autoimmune disease, and she’s done it for the only coach and… pic.twitter.com/QBz18syZ1O — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 14, 2026

Wells finished the season with one of the best seasons from a rookie ever. She broke the NCAA freshman single-season home run record with 39, also breaking the SEC and Oklahoma single-season records.

Though the Cowgirls didn’t make it out of Super Regionals, Meylan is credited with boosting the team all season long. She finished her senior season with a 2.43 ERA across 244.2 innings thrown.