Why UNC Softball’s Transfer Class Ranks No.15
After appearing in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019, North Carolina has stacked its 2026 roster with offensive production to replace graduates like Kat Rodriguez, Alex Coleman, Carlie Myrtle, and Grace Jackson.
Megan Smith Lyon is never shy when it comes to using the transfer portal, and the additions have yet to fail her. Rodriguez turned into an All-American under her direction, while Coleman took over the Power 4 school after leaving a mid-major.
After snagging six standouts, the Tar Heels landed No.15 on Softball America’s transfer class rankings.
Here’s a deep dive into the players who are joining Chapel Hill and what to expect in the coming season.
Transferring In:
- Emily LeGette (Virginia Tech)
- Raegan Jennings (Texas Tech)
- Carly Maxton (NC State)
- MC Eaton (Virginia)
- Michele Tarpey (NC State)
- Kendall Frost (East Carolina)
Emily LeGette
As a sophomore in 2025, the lefty power-hitter played in 31 games with 18 starts. Mainly serving as a pinch hitter for the Hokies and stepping in at first base when Michelle Chatfield was injured at the end of the regular season, LeGette put up a .328 batting average with four home runs and 15 RBIs.
As a freshman, LeGette made 27 appearances with 20 starts at first base, recording 22 hits and five home runs.
Raegan Jennings
Though Jennings started part-time in the infield under Gerry Glasco at Texas Tech, she was known for coming up in big moments as a pinch-hitter.
Glasco described her as an “All-American-type pinch hitter” after she came through with a clutch single and scored a run in Game 2 of the Women’s College World Series to defeat the Texas Longhorns, according to Mitchell Northman of SB Nation.
In 2025, she led the team with a .398 batting average over 88 at-bats and went 11-for-22 as a pinch-hitter.
During her freshman campaign, she played in 38 games, starting in 36. She finished the season with a .327 batting average with 37 hits, eight doubles, two home runs, and 21 RBIs, which put her on the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.
Jennings has two years remaining with the Tar Heels.
Carly Maxton
As a sophomore in 2025, Maxton had a breakout year for the Wolfpack. In the circle, she led the team in appearances at 35 and games started at 22. She finished the season with 11 wins and 104 strikeouts over 134 innings while holding a .250 opponent’s batting average.
Maxton finished the year with six shutouts to rank third in the ACC and seventh in the nation.
MC Eaton
Playing in 56 games with 55 starts, primarily as a designated player and in right field, the junior batted .257 with 10 home runs and nine doubles in 2025. She tallied a .525 slugging percentage with nine doubles, a triple and 10 homers.
Despite an injury that shortened her freshman season, she still proved to be a beast at the plate, putting up five home runs across 18 games.
Michele Tarpey
Another grab from NC State, Tarpey started 40 games and led the Wolfpack with a .348 batting average. She ranked third on the team with 48 hits and second in runs batted in at 35.
In 143 games played at NC State, Tarpey tallied 73 runs on 111 hits, 70 RBIs, and 15 home runs.
Kendall Frost
In her debut season for the East Carolina Pirates, Frost started in a team-high 29 games in the circle. She posted a 3.83 ERA with 104 strikeouts and five saves across 166 innings. After recording nine complete games during the season, Frost was named to the AAC All-Freshman Team.
Most notably, she became the second-straight Pirate freshman pitcher to toss 100 or more strikeouts in their first season.