Texas Tech Softball Makes Surprising Changes to Fall Schedule
The Texas Tech softball team has made a couple of surprising changes to its fall schedule with the most recent announcement coming on Monday.
The Red Raiders took to social media to notify fans that the rest of the Tuesday and Thursday intrasquad scrimmages have been changed to just live at-bats on the field. This unexpected move comes after the program cancelled all Sunday scrimmages after playing the first two Sundays of September.
Head coach Gerry Glasco made an excellent attempt to get the Red Raiders on the field in front of their fans, scheduling 15 intrasquad scrimmages and two fall games. Instead Texas Tech will only play nine scrimmages and two games.
Texas Tech Blasts West Texas A&M in First Fall Game
In a 10-inning game against West Texas A&M, the Texas Tech Red Raiders scored in every inning, scorching the Buffs 29-5.
Taylor Pannell, Logan Halleman, Makayla Garcia, Desirae Spearman, Alana Johnson, and Lagi Quiroga each recorded at least three hits. Spearman, Quiroga, Lauren Allred, and Jackie Lis each homered.
Mihyia Davis, Mia Williams, Hailey Toney, and Kaitlyn Terry added two hits apiece.
Terry, Spearman, Samantha Lincoln, and Chloe Riasetto each saw time in the circle. Terry allowed one hit in 3.0 innings and struck out six. Spearman added five strikeouts and allowed two runs in 2.2 innings. Lincoln gave up a run and punched out four in 3.0 innings while Riasetto pitched 1.1 innings, giving up two unearned runs and striking out two.
West Texas A&M slugger Abby Howell put the Buffs on the board with a two-run home run, while Brook Janning and Trinity Kuntz each drove in runs.
The two teams played in front of a sellout crowd at Schaeffer Park in Canyon. After selling out of seats, fans were able to purchase general admission, standing room only tickets to catch a glimpse of the powerhouse from Lubbock.
With the two teams being in different divisions, they would never meet outside of fall ball and West Texas A&M took full advantage of the unique opportunity.
Both teams signed autographs after the game.
"We're thrilled to be playing Texas Tech right here at Schaeffer Park! This is a fantastic opportunity for fans to see some of the best softball players in the country and enjoy an exciting day of high-level competition," said West Texas A&M head coach Michael Mook before the game. "It's also a great chance for the youth in our community to watch one of the top players in the collegiate game up close.
"To make the day even more special, both teams will be signing autographs after the game. This is going to be a special opportunity, so I'd recommend getting your tickets as soon as they're released — I have a feeling they're going to go fast!"
Despite using All-American NiJaree Canady as a marketing tool to sell tickets, she did not appear in the circle for the Red Raiders.
Up next for the Red Raiders will be live at-bats from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. Fans are encouraged to come watch.