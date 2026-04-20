5 College Softball Players Who Could Miss Out on an AUSL Golden Ticket

The Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) has been handing out Golden Tickets to some of the best college athletes in the game, signifying their selection in the 2026 AUSL College Draft.

With 15 players selected so far, fans across social media have spent the last month speculating over who could be picked next, but with so much talent throughout the senior class, some will inevitably get passed up on.

These five players are names we know or are predicting won't be receiving a Golden Ticket from the AUSL.

Jordy Frahm, Nebraska Cornhuskers

It was confirmed to Softball On SI on Monday that Frahm will not be playing professionally for at least this year.

The two-way player has made incredible impacts not just on the collegiate level, but in softball as a whole. She’s a three-time NFCA First Team All-American, NFCA Player of the Year, 2025 Big Ten Player and Pitcher of the Year, USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 3 Finalist. The list goes on.

She holds a career ERA of 1.28 with 843 strikeouts across 616.0 innings pitched, and a career batting average of .440 with 117 RBIs. She currently owns Nebraska’s single-season saves record with nine so far this year.

Frahm is currently listed on the USA Softball National Team Player Pool.

Lyndsey Grein, Oregon Ducks

When the AUSL headed to Jane Sanders Field, fans and even some of Lyndsey Grein’s teammates looked to be in anticipation of hearing her name called during the magic moment. Instead, it deservedly went to Amari Harper.

Grein holds a career ERA of 2.18 and was pivotal in taking the Ducks to the Women’s College World Series in 2025. She was one of the best pitchers in the nation last season after compiling a 30-3 record with a 2.21 ERA, 236 strikeouts, and 72 walks across 190.1 innings thrown. She was second in the NCAA with 30 wins, which is tied for fourth in single-season program history.

Lyndsey Grein was terrific this weekend.



She deserves & belongs at the next level and I have hope that she will. Grein makes any team that she’s on a better team. https://t.co/eV6sK4zyGF — Sydney Supple (@Sydney_Supple) April 20, 2026

Robyn Herron, Arkansas Razorbacks

With so many aces already chosen, Herron has been left out of the conversation. In 2025, she led the team in appearances (34) and starts (24). The southpaw recorded a team-leading 160 strikeouts in 144.0 innings while limiting opponents to a .196 batting average with an ERA of 2.72.

Robyn Herron throws the second perfect game in Arkansas history 🥎🔥



(📸 @RazorbackSB) pic.twitter.com/wzFJr8i9wd — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 25, 2024

The 2026 season has been a little uncharacteristic for her as she’s battled injury, but she’s still dominating with a 2.03 ERA and 126 strikeouts.

D'Auna Jennings, Duke Blue Devils

Jennings has been an undeniable force for the Blue Devils at the plate and in the outfield. Starting in all but one game in center field last year, she was batting .352 in 182 plate appearances, while collecting 64 hits and driving in 49 runs. She finished second on the team with 13 stolen bases and put up a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.

Jennings is currently third on the team with a batting average of .429 and an OPS of 1.072.

Aminah Vega, Duke Blue Devils

Vega is another power hitter from Duke. She’s currently leading the team and is ranked No.14 in the NCAA in batting average at .474.

The NFCA All-American posted a career-best junior season in 2025, posting a .417 batting average, which ranked sixth in the ACC. She also led the team in hits (80), doubles (17), and total bases (135).

AMINAH VEGA TIES THIS GAME WITH A GRAND SLAM IN THE 7TH 🤯



📺 ACCNX pic.twitter.com/WZEKkD87kv — Duke Softball (@DukeSOFTBALL) March 29, 2026

Bonus: Ruby Meylan, Oklahoma State Cowgirls

Yes, the headline says five but here is one more name to think about.

Ruby Meylan has done just about everything asked of her in the circle for the Oklahoma State Cowgirls and most likely won't get a Golden Ticket.

Meylan is the ace of the Cowgirls staff and showed out against then-No. 1 Oklahoma on national television during a midweek Bedlam showdown.

The Nebraska native was unanimous selection to the All-Big 12 first team and a second team All-American from the NFCA in 2025 and is currently 20-6 with a 2.39 ERA.

A Couple More Tickets to Go

With the college regular season winding down, there are only a couple more opportunities for the AUSL to dish out Golden Tickets. Peja Goold and Ailana Agbayani are good predictions of who could be granted the final two spots in the AUSL College Draft.

Goold has made a team-leading 28 appearances in the circle for Mississippi State, including a team-high 19 starts. She leads the team with a 1.58 ERA.

Agbayani was the 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove winner at second base and is currently hitting .413 with 29 RBIs for the Oklahoma Sooners.