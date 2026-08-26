Florida State Softball Adds Slugging Catcher in Late Transfer Portal Move

Lonni Alameda and her Florida State staff have continued to work hard this offseason, building a strong roster for 2027.

The program announced the signing of slugger, catcher, and infielder Kaiyah Ratu on Wednesday. Ratu becomes the Seminoles’ third transfer this year.

Picked up a good one🍢



The Noles have added Kaiyah Ratu to the 2026-27 roster



🔗https://t.co/CZ8ROwg9Jn pic.twitter.com/I533TJHQsP — Florida State Softball 🥎 (@FSU_Softball) August 26, 2026

Ratu comes to Tallahassee from the D-I JUCO Temple College in Temple, Texas. After her freshman season there, she hit .381 with 19 home runs and 61 RBIs across 54 games for the Leopards, with a slugging percentage of .856 and an on-base percentage of .454. She collected 12 doubles and three triples.

Behind the plate, Ratu was nearly perfect, allowing just one passed ball and had one error the entire season. She led the Leopards to finish as the D-I JUCO national runner-up and was named to the NJCAA D-I JUCO College World Series All-Tournament team.

Congrats to @reesecottrell @izzygarcia44 Kaiyah Ratu on making the National Tournament Team! pic.twitter.com/6dr6j5n3oG — Temple College Softball (@SoftballTemple) June 1, 2026

Ratu actually has ties to the Florida State family. As a native of Christchurch, New Zealand, her dad, Stephen Ratu, played professional softball with FSU assistant coach Travis Wilson.

In New Zealand, Ratu was named the Canterbury, New Zealand Player of the Year and was also a three-time state champion in field hockey.

Florida State now looks to rebuild after taking devastating losses in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional and the loss of two of the program’s best players, Isa Torres and Jaysoni Beachum. Ranked No. 9 in the NCAA Tournament, losses to Stetson and UCF ended the season prematurely.

Now looking ahead and trying to recover from 2026’s ending, Ratu should fit right in the lineup and assist in a good rotation behind the plate as Anna Hinde returns.

Other transfers include Ella Dodge (Tennessee) and Nicole Edmiaston (Stetson), while incoming freshmen Missy Odom, McLaine Hudson, Kaylee Goodpaster, Ava Lorenzatti, Callee Leffler, and Addy Ware will begin their collegiate careers in 2027.

"Our 2026 class is full of talent, character and versatility. We as a staff are proud to welcome Kaylee, Addy, Missy, McLaine, Callee, Ava and their families to our Seminole family," Alameda said in a press release. "Committing to our program is more than the game of softball; it is joining a family, a fan base, an extended alumni sisterhood, and most importantly, a great university to attain their degree."

With a 52-10 overall record in 2026, the Seminoles are coming off their 20th ACC Tournament Championship and their 10th under Alameda. The title was their first since 2023 and their ninth in the last 12 ACC Tournament Championships.