Aaron Connolly 'ready' to make Sunderland debut at former club Hull
Regis Le Bris has confirmed that striker Aaron Connolly will be available to make his Sunderland debut at former club Hull this weekend.
Connolly had a good season for the Tigers last term, scoring eight goals despite starting just 13 games in the Championship due to injury.
He left in the summer as a free agent and, after taking some time to battle some personal demons, joined Sunderland in September.
Despite being named on the bench for the Black Cats’ last game against Leeds, Le Bris admitted he wasn’t really available to play as they continued to monitor his fitness.
However, after scoring three goals in two games for the under-21s lately and looking incredibly sharp, Le Bris now considers the Irishman fully fit and available.
"We knew before we knew we needed three or four weeks to assess his physical level," Le Bris said.
"He was really fit at the beginning which was good news for us.
"He needed to get to know his teammates and the team. We had two opportunities to play with the Under-21s and he did very well, he scored which is good for a striker.
"He needed time to connect with a structure, team and teammates and now he's ready."
Connolly will almost certainly be on the substitute’s bench at Hull with Wilson Isidor continuing up front. The Frenchman as scored tice in his first three Sunderland starts, and he certainly appears to have settled in quickly after his move from Zenit St Petersburg in September.
Fellow striker Eliezer Mayenda will not be in the squad due to injury.