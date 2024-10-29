'Credit the hierarchy' - Former Sunderland star praises Kristjaan Speakman
Former Sunderland striker Don Goodman believes Kristjaan Speakman and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus deserve a lot of credit for the Black Cats’ brilliant start to the season.
Sunderland returned from the international break to win three games in a week. It started off with away wins at Hull and Luton, and Regis Le Bris’ young side backed that up with a comfortable home success over Oxford.
That run has sent Sunderland five points clear at the top of the Championship with 28 points from 12 games, and head coach Le Bris is being given the bulk of the credit.
However, Goodman believes sporting director Speakman and chairman Louis-Dreyfus should be getting plenty of plaudits as well.
Last summer saw a slight change in focus from the club in terms of transfers, with more experience being targeted instead of unproven youngsters.
And, according to Goodman, that has played a big part in the sensational start Sunderland have made.
“This is an incredible start to the season,” Goodman told Sky Sports. “We were all worried, [thinking] ‘what should we expect from Sunderland?’
“They got off to a flyer and they haven’t looked back since. You could never possibly see it coming.
“Credit to the hierarchy. They have brought in Alan Browne, Chris Mepham. Even Wilson Isidor, at 24, is older than the players they brought in before. Simon Moore is a great character.
“I think the penny has possibly dropped, that they needed a bit of experience in the building. When the going gets tough, they have got lads who have been there before and that will be a help to Sunderland.”
Sunderland head to QPR on Saturday to as they aim to cement their position at the top of the Championship table.