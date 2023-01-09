Sunderland stats: How often do Black Cats get a home draw in the cup?

Sunderland have been drawn at home in the two major cup competitions just five times in the last 23.

The Black Cats have been handed an away tie at Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round this season, which was their third away tie out of three so far this season, with Sheffield Wednesday (EFL Cup) and Shrewsbury (FA Cup) the others.

It has certainly not gone unnoticed by supporters, with a lot of the talk on social media after the draw being about how rarely Sunderland seem to be drawn at home.

We were curious to see what the statistics say about it, though.

Since the end of the 2016/17 season, Sunderland have been drawn away form home in the cup competitions a pretty staggering 78% of the time.

It isn’t the FA Cup where that plays out most dramatically during that time, but the EFL Cup. In that competition, just two (13%) of Sunderland’s last 15 ties out of the hat have been at the Stadium of Light. However, that is evened out a little when you go a little further back.

Since the start of the 2012/13 season, 12 (41%) of Sunderland’s 29 EFL Cup draws have been home ones.

In terms of the FA Cup, the draws have been a lot more reasonable to Sunderland, with exactly 50% (9) of the 18 draws since 2012/13 being home ties. In the shorter-term (since the end of 2016/17), just three (38%) of the eight ties have been home ones.

So, if it feels like Sunderland are getting a little screwed over by the cup draws in the last few years, it’s very much backed up by the statistics. It does seem to even itself out over a longer period, though, as you'd expect.

