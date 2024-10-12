Former boss issues Sunderland transfer warning ahead of January
Former Sunderland boss Gus Poyet thinks the Black Cats’ only real chance of promotion from the Championship this season is if they manage to hold onto their top players in January.
Sunderland have surprised almost everyone this season by setting the pace in the Championship after nine games.
That is despite them finishing 16th last season and selling top player Jack Clarke to Ipswich in a £20million deal.
Clarke was just one of the Sunderland players that top clubs coveted though, with the likes of Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham also the subject of transfer speculation.
Poyet has stayed close to Sunderland by way of a personal friendship with minority owner Juan Sartori, and he only sees one way they can maintain their promotion push.
“You want to keep all the young talent you have as Sunderland have started the season so well,” Poyet told Football League World.
“You can see the coach is doing a great job by the freedom in which the players are playing and the goals and creative football Sunderland are playing.
"With the current league table, Sunderland need to keep hold of their players as they can keep in the promotion hunt as it seems there isn’t a team who will run away with the title this season.”
“January is always a tricky transfer window, but the main thing for a team like Sunderland is to ensure all players are kept.
“This season has started so well and they can maintain a promotion push in the second half of the season, and don’t want to lose any players who have helped them get into the position they are in now."