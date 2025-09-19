Juventus and Sunderland Target to File FIFA Complaint to Force Transfer

Despite Sunderland closing more than 10 signings during the summer, they could not sign all the players they were interested in.

The clearest case is that of Jhon Lucumí, a Colombian center-back who plays for Serie A side Bologna. The defender stayed in Italy, despite the formal offer from the Cats.

Lucumí, 27, was linked to other clubs during the summer, such as Juventus or Premier League fellows Leeds United.

However, Bologna blocked any possibility of letting their player go, and they are currently already working on extending his contract until 2029, according to reports.

That said, it seems that Lucumí's intention is to leave his current club.

Juventus and Sunderland target Jhon Lucumí to file FIFA complaint to force transfer

IMAGO / IPA Sport

According to Quotidiano Sportivo, Lucumí could invoke Article 17 of FIFA to force Bologna to sell him. This article gives certain powers to a player with more than three years of contract completed.

With the transfer window open and matches underway, it remains to be seen whether Lucumi will invoke Article 17 of FIFA to secure his release upon payment of a clause after more than three years, an issue that would be resolved by signing a new contract. Quotidiano Sportivo

This would be resolved with the signing of a new contract, something the Serie A club is trying to agree upon, but Lucumí and his entourage have not yet responded to this offer.

Therefore, Sunderland have even more chances to try again to sign him, if we take into consideration that the player could take legal action.

But the Cats must not be the only club to be taken into account. Although during the summer it was said that the Colombian wants to play in the Premier League, it was also mentioned that he was interested in playing in the UEFA Champions League, something he could achieve at another of the teams interested in signing him: Juventus.

