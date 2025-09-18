Juventus and Leeds Target Receives New Offer, But Sunderland Remain Front-Runners

Sunderland had a sensational transfer window this past summer, but they have not closed their market activiy, and they will look to make more signings in January.

The Black Cats reinforced their defense with names like Omar Alderete, Nordi Mukiele, and Arthur Masuaku, but they could not close the signing of the main center-back they were interested in.

We are talking about the Colombian Jhon Lucumí, from Bologna. The Serie A side did not let their pupil leave despite the player's interest in playing in the Premier League.

A recent report provides an update on the matter, and although it may be an indication that the player would continue his career in Italy, Sunderland still maintains a clear advantage.

Juventus and Leeds target Jhon Lucumí receives new offer as Sunderland remain front-runners

IMAGO / IPA Sport

According to reports in Italy, Bologna have presented a contract extension offer to Lucumí, which would be an agreement valid until 2029.

According to the report from TuttoMercatoWeb, the negotiations are not yet finished, but formal approaches have already begun to try to reach an agreement.

Il Resto del Carlino confirmed that it is a potential contract until 2029, with an annual salary of around £1.3 million.

Even though that figure far exceeds Lucumí's current salary, it is half of what, according to other reports, Sunderland offered the Colombian, that is, £2.6 million.

Lucumí, 27, was linked to various teams during the past summer transfer window, with the Stadium of Light team being the most cited by the press.

However, other big clubs like Juventus also showed their interest, and even in the Premier League, Leeds United were also linked to the Colombian center-back.

It recently emerged that Sunderland could try again to sign Lucumí in January, but this possibility would be conditional on the center-back not reaching an agreement with Bologna on a contract extension before the winter window arrives.

