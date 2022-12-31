Skip to main content
Sunderland predicted lineup vs Blackpool: Another midfield shuffle in store?

Let's have a stab at predicting what Sunderland lineup Tony Mowbray will pick at Blackpool.

Sunderland attempt to make it three wins out of three over the festive period when they travel to face Blackpool on New Year's Day. 

The home win over Blackburn was followed up by a 4-1 thrashing of Wigan at the DW Stadium, meaning Sunderland will be in confident mood. 

Tony Mowbray is not without his problems, though, with Alex Pritchard, Lynden Gooch, Niall Huggins and Aji Alese all definitely out, as well as Elliot Embleton. 

Defenders Danny Batth and Dennis Cirkin have a chance of making it, but it seems unlikely they will be risked from the start. 

Sunderland also lost striker Ellis Simms this week, with Everton opting to recall him early from his loan spell. 

Anyway, here is how Sunderland could lineup at Bloomfield Road. 

Predicated Sunderland lineup (3-4-3)

Ross Stewart

GK: Anthony Patterson – Made a mistake at Wigan but they have been few and far between.

CB: Dan Ballard – Has looked great since his return and will be keen to face one of his former clubs.

CB: Bailey Wright – Stepped back into the side against Wigan and didn’t put a foot wrong.

CB: Luke O’Nien – Becoming increasingly hard to imagine a Sunderland team without him.

RM: Trai Hume – Put in a splendid performance at Wigan and will now attempt to make the position his own.

CM: Corry Evans – Rested against Wigan but remains a key man. Expect him to be back in the side.

CM: Jay Matete – Due some minutes? Dan Neil definitely needs a rest and it’s a big ask of Abdoullah Ba or Michut to play two games in such quick succession.

LM: Jack Clarke – Slotted back into the left wingback role at Wigan and did well. Very seldom lefts Sunderland down.

RF: Amad Diallo – If he’s fit, he plays. It’s that simple.

CF: Ross Stewart – Always likely to start after being rotated out of the side at Wigan, but with Ellis Simms going he’s an absolutely certainty.

LF: Patrick Roberts – Came on and did some real damage at Wigan, much if it from the left side. Surely too good to leave out right now. 

